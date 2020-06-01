LM
Apr 20, 2021
Great course. I learned a lot and have become interested in incorporating the use of essential oils into my practice. I believe I have a good foundation upon which to build my knowledge and training.
AO
Apr 24, 2020
Excellent overview of aromatherapy and some of its major uses, safety considerations, and supporting evidence. I look forward to using what I learned in my clinical practice but also my daily life!
By Marian S•
Jun 1, 2020
Excellent course! Highly recommend for anyone wanting to learn more about essential oils and aromatherapy. It was great for beginners and experienced users too. The pace and flow were spot on.
By Hannah M•
Nov 4, 2019
This class was well organized and involved the perfect blend of listening and participation. It was a perfect introduction to essential oils especially for those working in clinical settings.
By Rizlekica Z•
Apr 15, 2020
This course was incredible! :) It taught me a lot, instructor was great, interesting and even though English isn't my mother tongue, I understood everything. This is awesome start for the topic about Aromatherapy. :)
If there will be an Aromatherapy second course, I'm certainly going to take that class asap.
By Margaret C•
Aug 24, 2019
Good course. Difficult to navigate back to review information already presented. It would be ehlpful to have a drop down for Week 1, Week 2 etc
By Susan F•
Jul 23, 2019
I loved this course! I have been involved with EO's for many years, but only for my own use. I have always purchased them already blended and have not known how to blend them myself or different delivery methods. I am very happy to have learned all the things I learned from this course as I plan to volunteer at Hospice and I can use this alternative comfort care on patients if they decide they want it as another tool to help them. Thank you so much for this great course!!!!!
By Terri L M•
Jun 12, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed this course. I have been using essential oils for many year but mostly when I take a de-stress bubble bath. I am happy I now know about phototoxic issues with some essential oils since I am often in the sun. I had no idea of this issue. My mother is 91 and I would like to use aromatherapy with her and now that I am more informed, I may offer her massage or inhalation suggestions. Thank you.
By Alyssa M O•
Apr 25, 2020
Excellent overview of aromatherapy and some of its major uses, safety considerations, and supporting evidence. I look forward to using what I learned in my clinical practice but also my daily life!
By Rebecca W•
Jul 8, 2019
Enjoyed the class, particularly the chemistry behind how essential oils interact with the body.
By Paula S•
Sep 6, 2021
I love the way Janet teaches throughout the course. Her explanations are clear, concise and very informative.
What I think is that most of what she shares is only kept in the voice of the videos, not on the slides. So the slides are not really a helpful in the course, and I think they ougt to be. It would be great if they could capture and summarize what Janet is talking about in each lecture. For instance, in order to take notes during the different lectures, I could not rely on the slides, I had to listen to the video many times, pause it, take my own notes, go back and listen again, an so on. So looking at the slides on the screen was actually not helpful. Jane's narrative was what I had to focus on and summarize it myself.
Another important point is this: I'd recommend the use of tables to summarize the information provided on EOs. For instance, for Week 4, a table with the EO names in rows and a columns to indicate (with a simple checkmark) if the oil is used to treat pain or anxiety, would be great. The same goes for Week 5 when dealing with nausea and fatigue. I had to draw those tables myself in my own notes, in order to be able to fix in my what each EO was good for. In a nutsell, bullet points on slides are quick to draft and share, but graphical information is way more useful for learning purposes.
Hope this feedback helps! It was a great course to take. I'll be making the most of it in my everyday practice :D.
By Sasikarn B•
May 25, 2020
The course is really good. All important knowledge that you can use in everyday life and provide to others. But there's no feedback from teacher,nor asking question. Only have student discussion group. This is the only thing i think should be improve.
By Ma T T I•
Dec 8, 2020
It has been a very satisfying time to learn in this course. It allowed me to learn how to be more professional in approaching the use of essential oils in as a non-pharmacological adjunct to address health issues. It has given more confidence in helping those who are really interested in using aromatherapy as an assistance to their medical issues. The research results presented gave me a confidence boost to promote its use in a very safe way. As an engineer who is very conscious of safety I am highly encouraged to fiercely promote and advocate safe practices. And the certificate will certainly provide me with more authority to discuss its safe use. My deepest gratitude for this opportunity. I hope there is more advance course dealing with the chemistry of essential oils; biochemistry of essential oils?
By Giselle M•
Jun 7, 2020
Janet Tomaino is an educator in the broadest sense of the word. She conducts the course with the perfect balance between softness, objectivity and generosity of content, so that at the end of the course, the student is very confident about the content learned. I am very grateful for providing guidance on how to implement an aromatherapy program in an institution.
By Edzahi m•
Feb 20, 2021
this course it worth studying contain almost all necessary information needed for aromatherapy treatment and if you prefer convectional medicine instead of allopathic medicine you can go for it .
By Chie M•
Oct 2, 2019
Every video lessons were easy to understand for me, beginner of aromatherapy. I learned a lot about aromatherapy that will help with my and my family's healthcare. Thank you very much!!
By Leonila A K•
Sep 17, 2020
Thank you so much for this great opportunity offered to us from DOST Philippine and special thanks to my professor for her expertise Janet Tomaino, DNP and Coursera management.
By 刘岳鹏•
Oct 10, 2019
I think i got basic knewledge and uesful technique about aromatherapy in clinic and i can’t wait to practice them in my real life. Thanks.
By Dominic G•
Jun 26, 2019
Great introduction, various area of the subject covered. Even first time EO users may learn more than scratching on YouTube.
By Anne-Claire L•
Sep 22, 2020
A wonderful course, truly. I learnt and integrated way more than I thought I would. Many thanks to the Coursera Community!
By Sajmi A B•
Oct 26, 2021
very helpfulhelpfulhelpfulhelpfulhelpful
By Barbara B•
Feb 9, 2021
I found this course interesting and the instructor seems very enthusiastic about this field of study. I wish more universities in the United States could catch up on this area of study. I learned a great amount of information. Anyone taking this course should put the appropriate time into learning this material if they are serious about pursuing a career where they will use this information. There was important safety information and instructions on correct use of the essential oils. There were research studies to look at to follow the evidence. This instructor was wonderful and the course was well organized and thorough!
By Vema K•
Jul 25, 2020
I liked the way the course is planned. The efforts of the Professors are to be appreciated to great extent. before taking the course i am from among those group of people who have heard about aromatherapy and know nothing about the therapy. the use of essential oils were slowly injected and the pharmacological effects were explained with great care. the case studies were at the extreme end. they explained the application part. thank you course era and a very big thank to the Professor/ Tutor of the course.
By Osama H M•
Apr 26, 2022
This course is a distinct part of the journey of learning alternative medicine. I am one of the dealers with essential oils for a long time, as I work in the field of tourism in my country, Egypt. We are distinguished by the production of essential oils and we have specialized exhibitions that we visit with our tourist groups. After this course, I can add a distinct amount of information About essential oils for our tour groups I enjoyed and benefited greatly during the trip of this course. Thank you all
By Salvatore B•
Dec 28, 2020
While I do not work in a clinical setting, I found this course highly useful as an essential oils user. I was made better aware of the safety precautions one must follow, as well as the clinically studied benefits to using EOs. The instructor has a kind and calm demeanour, and presents the information in a clear and accessible way. I plan to keep all my course notes for future use. After completing this course, I feel more confident recommending certain essential oils to friends and family.
By Stephanie R•
Jul 27, 2020
The course was well laid out and the content was easily understood and explained in a way that did not require the student to have a specific health/medical background. The course was user friendly and the instructor was very good at presenting the content weekly and relating it back to content already learned. I enjoyed the PDF 'handouts' as well, as they helped to solidify the course content in a form that we could look back and read while listening to the lectures.
By Nicole J B•
May 25, 2020
This was a fantastic and useful introduction to clinical aromatherapy that has inspired me to learn more! The course is well-structured and well-presented, and very easy to navigate and understand. The course presents just enough information to make me feel like I understand how I might use the oils discussed in class - but also showed me that there is a lot more to understand about aromatherapy, and I am eager to explore it all! Thank-you!