Susan is an advanced practice nurse with over 20 years diverse experience in clinical care, population health, and lifestyle and integrative health education. She currently works with both consumers and health coaches in developing and delivering education programs on lifestyle management/disease prevention. Her primary career focus is on transforming health care delivery by using an integrative healing and functional medicine approach, with an emphasis on preventing and managing chronic disease, promoting optimal health and wellbeing, and encouraging individuals to engage in self-care.