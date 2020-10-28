About this Course

8,986 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No required background or experience--anyone can do this course.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Evaluate the role of guided imagery in health and healthcare and how you may use it professionally and personally.

  • Assess if guided imagery is appropriate for a client or patient.

  • Identify and evaluate resources, including apps and commercial products that might be helpful in specific situations or for specific conditions.

  • Create your own imagery intervention for a specific patient or group of patients

Skills you will gain

  • wellbeing
  • symptom management
  • healthcare
  • Stress Management
  • Pain Management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No required background or experience--anyone can do this course.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(1,207 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

What Is Guided Imagery and Its Role in Health and Healthcare?

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

How Does Guided Imagery Work?

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Using Guided Imagery Apps or Products

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 12 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Creating Your Own Imagery Intervention

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GUIDED IMAGERY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder