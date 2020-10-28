In this course, you will learn how you can use imagery and imagery interventions to help with symptom management and healing, as well as to enhance overall health and wellbeing. You will experience a variety of imagery interventions and evaluate how they might be helpful in providing relief or enhancing quality of life. By the end of the course, you will know how to assess if guided imagery is appropriate in specific situations or with specific patients. You will be able to find and evaluate guided imagery scripts and recordings you might use. Most importantly, you will learn how to write and record effective guided imagery scripts of your own for specific needs at work or in your personal life.
What you will learn
Evaluate the role of guided imagery in health and healthcare and how you may use it professionally and personally.
Assess if guided imagery is appropriate for a client or patient.
Identify and evaluate resources, including apps and commercial products that might be helpful in specific situations or for specific conditions.
Create your own imagery intervention for a specific patient or group of patients
- wellbeing
- symptom management
- healthcare
- Stress Management
- Pain Management
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What Is Guided Imagery and Its Role in Health and Healthcare?
How Does Guided Imagery Work?
Using Guided Imagery Apps or Products
Creating Your Own Imagery Intervention
But I cannot find the my submissions tab to upload my video. An anyone help
I loved this course. The skills I learnt will be very useful in my career and daily life.
I found the Guided Imagery course to be very informative. The pacing worked well for my schedule. The instructor was knowledgeable and inspiring.
A great course from A to Z guiding you to a full understanding of Guided Imagery. Thank you very much.
