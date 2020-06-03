MB
Sep 14, 2020
Its a Very powerful Course.It can be a blessing for the patients of depression ,Anxiety and pain.Instructor is wonderful. very practical and theoretically sound and engaging
FL
Dec 30, 2020
I found this course to be exceptional , great skills to be learned .Cant wait to start the next course in this specialization . Exceptional Teaching by Susan Thompson
By Daniel M•
Jun 3, 2020
I liked this course very much and i will definitely recommend it. It gave me a different perspective on meditation and more confidence when i learned how much more applications it has. The most interesting and challenging thing was the final peer-review project where we had to create and record a our own guided imagery session.
By Nicola J•
Mar 1, 2019
Fabulous course which I found of great personal benefit. I have started to use guided imagery and found that I am able to relax more which makes my muscles less tense that all helps with pain management. I thoroughly recommend this course. My thanks to the educators and course organisers.
By Ana N•
Jan 14, 2020
This course gives you the basic and essential tools to create your own recordings for guided imagery. I think that if you complete it you will feel secure to make your own recordings and also to explain to your patients/clients/... what guided imagery is and how it works.
By Kim B•
May 11, 2020
This course was positive and uplifting. The instructor made you feel you could really put together your own guided imagery. I never thought I could, so, thank you!
By Melinda•
Jan 23, 2020
I really enjoyed the course. The content was interactive and engaging. I learned skills that I can incorporate in my daily life as well as my job.
By Laura M•
Sep 30, 2020
I really enjoyed this course and feel as though the guided imagery I completed was good for a first and I look forward to completing more
By Catalina S B•
Apr 4, 2019
This course will give you extremely valuable tools that could change your life, the health and quality of life of those around you.
By melissa r•
Aug 26, 2019
I loved this course. The teacher was effective and obviously skilled in her field.
By Christine•
Oct 13, 2019
A wonderful experience and amazing new information.
By M T R•
Apr 11, 2022
I took this course with the idea to help myself. interestingly, during those 6 weeks courses, each week I discovered the purpose and the benefit of Imagery on my mental health. All my life, I was daydreaming and my mind wandered around here and there wildly.
After taking this course, I am able to structure my day dreaming, focusing to benefit myself and my mental health. I am glad that I follow the course instructions, step by step applying to address the daily discomfort I am facing.
The content of the course is a door opening. After finishing , I need to explore my creativity, do more research, and keep journaling to gain more skills and experiences. This week, I began to experience shifting behavior and self insurance.
Thanks to Instructor Susan Thompson for sharing your knowledge.
By Balwinder K•
Jun 5, 2020
I feel so fortunate to have this course taught by the best in the world. I am normally very stingy to complement just for the sake. Having learned it from Ms. Susan Thompson was another experience. She seems to be so grounded herself, and delivers all the information like channeling from cosmos. I was in trance thru out whole course like she was not teaching, but guiding with images. Looks like she knows Guided Imagery from 360 degrees angles. I would love to have more courses taught by her.
By Eliza A•
May 18, 2020
Fantastic course, absolutely recommend, it will cover the research for Guided Imagery as well to back up the proven benefits of this tool. Also the preparation for course work and doing assessments for other learners are great practical tasks. Course is wonderful as it makes you to answer lots of questions to make you sure that you have understood everything correctly. I'm happy for being part of this experience. Excellent.
By Aqueelah R•
Oct 11, 2020
I really have gained a great deal from this course. I now understand how-to judge botanicals and how to determine what botanicals to purchase. I also now have criteria with regard to making a distinction between botanicals sold over the internet and elsewhere. In addition, I know the sources where I can gain an understanding of the botanical, its use, its safety recommendations.
By Meri I K•
Nov 30, 2020
Enlightening. I would appreciate some more information as to how brain functions in response to guided imagery, now I will gladly research about it myself. I discovered plenty of useful resources that I will certainly use again. Also, the chance to practice creating a guided imagery recording myself was really great, as well as to listen to the recordings of peers.
By Evaluation R•
Nov 5, 2019
Susan Thompson, DNP, is a fantastic instructor! In general, the course was low stress, yet so much knowledge and skills were gained. The only complaint is that it takes an eternity to get projects peer-reviewed. This seems to be a common problem with Coursera because of the wide range in the level of focus/commitment and pace of learners.
By Matilde M•
May 17, 2020
Beautifully taught course. The teacher was able to explain in an accurate and concise way the entire experience of practicing Guided Imagery. Wonderful course for anyone wishing to pursue Guided Imagery in a professional environment. The tests and peer-reviewed projects are wonderfully designed. 100% recommend.
By Spencer B•
Sep 3, 2020
Even though I was familiar with the practice of guided imagery, I did not have the background to how it works and how to create a script for a specific situation. This course supplied me with the needed experience to feel motivated to continue on.
By Salomé D•
May 3, 2020
Excellent course! I struggled a bit at the beginning because guided imagery was very foreign to me but I enjoyed learning about it. And most importantly, I had such a great time writing my own script, I LOVED IT! Thank you!
By Diana A H V•
Apr 26, 2021
I learnt a lot about the use of imagery in a health context. As a professional who has used this technique to improve performance, it was fantastic to see other uses of the technique and develop this kind of scripts.
By Nandini D•
Jun 22, 2020
Systematically explains to the learner the "what" and "why" of guided meditation. Imparts confidence to learner by setting up doable assignments. I thoroughly enjoyed this course and was able to apply it immediately.
By jacqueline k•
May 15, 2020
I highly recommend taking this Guided Imagery course! I will learned far more than Initially expected and felt the content, resources, and workshop Incredibly valuable for both my personal and professional life.
By Muhammad E B B•
Sep 14, 2020
By Fatima L•
Dec 31, 2020
By Kamila Ś•
Sep 17, 2020
A great course for people who want to learn in a few clear modules how to prepare an effective guided imagery session. Great for both personal and professional goals.
By Connie P•
Apr 14, 2021
I found the Guided Imagery course to be very informative. The pacing worked well for my schedule. The instructor was knowledgeable and inspiring.