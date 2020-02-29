By the end of this course, you will be able to assess when mindfulness may be helpful for your patients or clients, educate them about its potential benefits, and refer them to mindfulness programs and resources. To begin, you will explore what mindfulness is (and is not) through presentations and direct experience. You will also learn about the research supporting the benefits (and risks) of mindfulness for various conditions, as well as how to identify contraindications. Finally, you will learn about the benefits of this practice for you as a busy healthcare provider.
No background needed for this course.
What you will learn
Discuss the benefits of mindfulness as supported by research evidence, including potential impact on pain management, sleep issues, and anxiety.
List contraindications, discuss how you would identify when they are present, and identify possible modifications to your recommendations.
Identify programs and resources—both local in-person and online where you might refer patients.
Discuss the benefits of mindfulness for you professionally, including reduced stress, enhanced focus, and emotional regulation.
Skills you will gain
- wellbeing
- improved symptom management
- whole-person care
- Mindfulness
- integrative medicine
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What Is Mindfulness?
Assess if Mindfulness Would Be Beneficial
Getting Started
Peer Review Project
Evaluate Use for Your Patients and Yourself
