About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No background needed for this course.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Discuss the benefits of mindfulness as supported by research evidence, including potential impact on pain management, sleep issues, and anxiety.

  • List contraindications, discuss how you would identify when they are present, and identify possible modifications to your recommendations.

  • Identify programs and resources—both local in-person and online where you might refer patients.

  • Discuss the benefits of mindfulness for you professionally, including reduced stress, enhanced focus, and emotional regulation.

Skills you will gain

  • wellbeing
  • improved symptom management
  • whole-person care
  • Mindfulness
  • integrative medicine
University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

What Is Mindfulness?

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 46 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Assess if Mindfulness Would Be Beneficial

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 47 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Getting Started

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 29 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Peer Review Project

1 hour to complete
1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Evaluate Use for Your Patients and Yourself

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

