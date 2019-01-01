Louise Delagran, MA, MEd, is a writer, researcher, teacher, and the editor of the popular consumer websites: Taking Charge of Your Heath and Wellbeing (www.takingcharge.csh.umn.edu). Louise has a strong interest in personal and community wellbeing and recently co-authored a chapter on advancing wellbeing in the Oxford University Press textbook, Integrative Nursing. She has a particular interest in mindfulness from a research and teaching perspective and, most importantly of all, has practiced meditation for over 16 years, including intensive retreat practice. Louise teaches a community Introduction to Mindfulness course and incorporates mindfulness practices into her undergraduate course on Principles of Holistic Health.