JO
Aug 3, 2020
My heartfelt gratitude for this once in a lifetime learning about Mindfulness in Integrative Healthcare. God bless University of Minnesota professors of the course through Coursera!
NH
Feb 29, 2020
Thank you to all the instructors for sharing this course on mindfulness practice and how to use it to benefit oneself and also to help others who are in need. Thank you
By Keiona L C•
Feb 15, 2021
The course overall was okay. I liked that there were questions to be answered throughout to make sure that people were reviewing the course. Having students to grade the work of others I feel was not a good idea because it seemed like many dropped the course and there were not enough assignments completed to grade in time to meet the deadline. I think this should be stated in the beginning of the first assignment for those that do not read through the whole course in the beginning.
But overall I didn't connect well with the course.
By Ignatius I•
Oct 25, 2020
Mindfulness is a very good modality to relieve negative perception and emotion in our daily life. One of example is to manage anxiety. Learning to manage anxiety takes courage and a lot of discipline. If we are willing to practice noticing, acknowledging, and then letting go of anxious thoughts and emotions, we can learn to be at ease with anxious thoughts and emotions rather than trying to get rid of them. It’s not about suppressing or controlling our thoughts and emotions; it’s about letting them be and knowing they will leave on their own—like a friend who visits from out of town for a few days.
By Sreenath. K•
May 12, 2020
Wonderful experience. I am a yoga practitioner, and I used mindfulness as an intervention as part of my Ph.D. work among HIV infected adults. This particular information added a lot to my knowledge in mindfulness, especially I read that people experience depression after practicing mindfulness/yoga. I had a question in mind about why depression scores are going, and this course answered it. Thanks to instructors for leading this course with a lot of case examples, interviews, and theoretical knowledge.
By Christa R V•
Sep 17, 2020
Excellent exploration of the topic. I'm an experienced mindfulness practitioner, but I learned a great deal about advising clients about mindfulness, exploring the different specialized types of practices, and especially the research around effectiveness. I recommend this class to healthcare and wellness providers and to serious students of mindfulness for personal practice.
By Rossana C•
May 28, 2022
Congratulations! Thank you teachers of this course for this excellent course where you not only learn about Mindfulness but also values such as kindness, gratitude, tolerance, self-acceptance, the possibility of being a little calmer in this turbulent world and that it is a right to have a better quality of life. Thank you very much.
By Evaluation R•
Nov 19, 2019
Great Courses. A lot of overlap with guided Imagery. All of the courses in this specialization are fantastic! The only frustrating aspect is the peer-review which can take quite a while to receive. Students work at different paces. I strongly recommend that students save all readings and video presentations or future reference!
By Barbara B•
Feb 11, 2021
I enjoyed this class and it gave me a much better understanding about what mindfulness is. The teacher's were very well prepared and the videos were informative. The use of healthcare workers talking about how they used mindfulness was also informative and validated the high stress in the healthcare system.
By Elo S•
Oct 20, 2020
This course was the first I decided to graduate in Coursera. It gave me a lot of new ideas how to support my clients and myself, especially regarding chronic pain and anxiety. I thank the instructors of this course from the bottom of my heart, being in this moment and really feeling the gratitude :).
By Jorge E S M•
Mar 12, 2022
It is an excellent course, with a very good mix of theory and practice. Teachers who are experts on the subject and committed to the program. Entertaining classes with good content, well-developed materials and, above all, a focus on the well-being of patients.
Thanks a lot.
Jorge Sáenz. MD.
By mar w•
Jan 2, 2020
I liked this course very much, and I learned a lot from it, I got a lot of references and sites that will benefit me, this course will benefit me a lot in my masters, and I decided that I keep practicing mindfulness daily after this course.
Thanks a lot for this great opportunity
By Dachell M•
Jan 13, 2021
This course was extremely helpful in learning the nuts and bolts of mindfulness. I enjoyed the live interviews with medical staff and various meditations throughout the course. I learned so much that I can apply in my personal life and for work as well.
By María G R B•
Aug 24, 2020
I loved this course. I learned a lot and the best part was being able to practice myself the experience of doing mindfulness for many different things. I am so happy with the video shared in the class. I enjoyed so much doing and learning this course.
By Eqbal A•
Jun 5, 2020
This course on mindfulness was of high quality and distinctive, preferably if there were courses on cognitive behavioral therapy with alertness and that it has sections to deal with each disorder separately. Thanks for your great effort
By Eleonora D•
Jan 15, 2020
The approach of this course on Mindfulness, leaves no doubt of what it really means and the impact in a persons life. It is very well explained and leaves a solid foundation to develop for ones self and as a therapys. I loved it
By Anjali P•
Apr 21, 2020
It was an amazing experience to learn to look at your self with a new perspective.STOP is a great strategy.Simple tool like breathing has great potential.This could be healing for self and patients.Surely a new you in yourself.
By Giorgia A•
Jul 17, 2020
Mindfulness in Integrative Healthcare helped me to understand all aspects off mindfulness. Most importantly it gave me the resources and knowledge for me to be able to share benefits and contradiction of this powerful practice
By Ana C S F•
Apr 11, 2021
Excelente curso, las practicas son sencillas de realizar y en mi experiencia muy efectivas. Los conocimientos adquiridos me han ayudado a enfrentar las situaciones de una forma más efectiva y sin un nivel de estrés tan alto.
By Nicola J•
Mar 15, 2019
Such an interesting and potentially life-changing course. I shall continue with my own mindfulness practice as I gained much benefit from it during this short course. My thanks to the educators and course organisers.
By LUIS S A•
Sep 16, 2020
One of the most complete MF courses. Not only videos and displays options but studies and scientific publications are available during the course and as resources. Really good option for further studies.
By Büşra T•
Jul 11, 2020
I really like the course. I am a psychology student and sometimes, I feel exhausted and mindfulness might be helpful for my burnouts and anxiety. Thanks for the instructors this wonderful course <3
By Jocelyn C O•
Aug 4, 2020
My heartfelt gratitude for this once in a lifetime learning about Mindfulness in Integrative Healthcare. God bless University of Minnesota professors of the course through Coursera!
By Ng S H•
Mar 1, 2020
Thank you to all the instructors for sharing this course on mindfulness practice and how to use it to benefit oneself and also to help others who are in need. Thank you
By Amanda A•
Mar 14, 2020
This was a great experience, I've learned so much about mindfulness! It gave us a lot of pratical tips, how to really apply on our daily lives and work places.
By Ana K E B•
May 17, 2020
Excellent course for starting to meditate and to develop guided meditation. It helps you to know which resources are helpful to keep developing mindfulness.
By Gandi M p•
Aug 3, 2020
I definitely recommend this course, it was very informative and thought-provoking. This course is mainly intended for health care professionals.