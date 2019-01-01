Profile

    Teri Verner, DNP, RN, AHN-BC is the Director of the Integrative Services for the HealthEast System in Minnesota. She completed her Doctor of Nursing Practice Degree in Integrative Health and Healing through the University of Minnesota, Center of Spirituality and Healing in 2012 and joined the faculty in 2016. She is passionate about the role of self-care in overall wellbeing and loves to share this with others. Verner has experience in a variety of settings, most recently overseeing integrative health programs in ambulatory and acute care settings in 2 large hospital systems in the twin cities. Dr. Verner has additional training and interest in the areas of mindfulness, meditation, Healing Touch, Reiki, and Ayurveda. She teaches the Center's graduate-level academic Introduction to Integrative Healing Practice.

    Introduction to Integrative Therapies and Healing Practices

