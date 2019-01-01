Dr. Amy Taylor is a board-certified Emergency Medicine physician in the Twin Cities. She has a strong passion for holistic patient care and lifestyle medicine and graduated from Dr. Andrew Weil's Integrative Medicine Fellowship through the University of Arizona. She also completed her Masters in Public Health through the University of Iowa with an emphasis in nutrition and exercise. As a physician she enjoys helping educate patients on healthy food choices, exercise, botanical medicines and mind-body therapies for overall wellness. A member of the Minnesota Society of Clinical Hypnosis, she also utilizes clinical hypnosis with patients for relaxation, anesthesia/pain control, and behavior modification. She also enjoys teaching students and has served as a co-facilitator for The Healer's Art. Workplace wellbeing is another passion of Dr. Taylor's and she has completed a Global Healthy Workplace Certificate through the University of Arizona Eller Executive Education Program in collaboration with the Global Center for Healthy Workplaces. This focuses on assessing, designing, and measuring workplace wellbeing interventions based on the World Health Organization's criteria for healthy workplaces.