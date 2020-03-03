EE
Jul 16, 2020
I loved this course. I became passion about Botanical now. The way is explained, so clear and so complete. I totally recommend it! for those that are interested in a more natural approach of medecine.
MW
Mar 31, 2019
Very good course and it suits for everyone who likes herbal medicine.The instructor and a presentation doing very well for a course.I really like it and will keep going on for my botanical approach.
By Robert H•
Mar 3, 2020
I already have a background in naturopathic medicine. I took this course to revise and extend certain aspects of my knowledge in herbal medicine. I thought it was a very well constructed course and I enjoyed taking part in it. I do have this reflection... Clearly this course was designed by people coming from a conventional medical background. There is an evident and laudable attempt to make medicine more holistic, something reflected in the title of the wider course to which this course belongs, Integrative Medicine. However, you are still looking at things from the conventional view point of using a technique or modality to treat a symptom. You are still not looking for underlying patterns of imbalance and treating them, which is what holism is really all about. Another reflection... There is rightly an emphasis on seeking research evidence. However for the majority of herbs good research is lacking. It would somewhat limit our range if we restricted our use of herbs to those with good evidence. Naturally a balance has to be struck between considering evidence from gold standard trials and other types of evidence such as personal and collective clinical experience (regarded as non-evidence by some). It was telling when in one video, the instructor remarked that if we were in the habit of using botanicals ourselves and they worked, then if we chose to prescribe one of those to a patient we could tell them with confidence that it worked. Well, actually we couldn't, because interpretations of personal experience are notoriously unreliable! So in some respects this course has got a foot in both worlds and does not manage completely to resolve the areas of conflict between them.
By MAKARANON W•
Apr 1, 2019
By Zsuzsi D•
Sep 21, 2020
Although I have already learned a lot regarding botanical treatments, I got a few very precious new infos during the course. Really enjoyed the videos and the well structured material. Thank you!
By Javeria F•
Sep 16, 2020
I'm glad to be a part of this course. As it changed my entire perspective about utilizing botanicals. And I have learned that which type of data should be searched about to gather information.
By Morgan•
Jun 26, 2019
A good introduction to herbal medicine. Not very useful for a more experienced learner like myself, but I did enjoy the resource reference sheets for different herbs.
By Josefa J I•
Apr 22, 2020
I am fascinated with botanicals since a very early age. I ignored this without really knowing it and this course has given me something back. I honestly believe this impacts my life and my interest and practice in healing in a way that I simply needed for myself, for others. It's incredible how many people is unaware of the power of nature, the fact we have no deep understanding and knowledge about herbs but we know at least someone that would auto medicate with pharmaceuticals. There is so much yet to learn and discover, and hope for more interesting and new studies for us to know more in the realm of botanicals and their power. This course has been a really responsible choice, considering we have a world of science and pharmaceuticals that can help us when we need it most, but I loved the angle of having a physician and encouraging everybody to do your own research, to be responsible. This was a wonderful experience. Thank you!
By Rebecca W•
May 15, 2019
Signed up for this course as I have an interest in pursuing an education in herbal medicine. This was a lovely introductory class that I completely enjoyed. I learned a lot and found the content to be very well thought through and organized.
By Anchisa P•
May 6, 2020
I would like to say many thanks for those who created this courses. I have completed for all subject today. Many many thanks for those who give me an oppotunity to study. I really appreciate.
By Christine•
Oct 2, 2019
The professor is amazing, she transmits the info very well and you learn amazing things.
By Naiany J•
Aug 12, 2020
O curso é excelente! Trata assuntos muito importantes de forma muito clara e objetiva .
By Djamal N•
May 3, 2019
great information
By Sharon E L•
Jul 30, 2019
Great course for anyone interested in botanicals!
By Paula S•
Nov 20, 2021
Thank you Amy Taylor for such a wonderful, well explained and concise course. The materials you prepared are invaluable, I took very few notes because these materials were practically enough as a ready reference of the course contents. The reference sheets for botanicals are a real treasure.
Also, the way you explain the concepts covered in the course is very straight forward, clear, concise. You have such a pleasant personality and the way you convey your experience, thoughts and botanicals information in the videos really gets to the audience.
I particularly liked the videos on the preparations of botanicals. Although pretty much anyone might know how to make a tea, it's good to see it done, as well as a macerate. I would have liked to see a video on how to make a tincture, though. This is probably the only preparation method that is not fully clear to me. Do you use 50% water and 50% alcohol? Or is it more alcohol than water? Not clear in the course notes or videos either. I've used tinctures in the past, but would actually like to see how one is done to be able to prepare it myself.
Thanks again for a great course! I not only enjoyed it, but it will be extremely helpful in my everyday practice.
By Ng S H•
Apr 27, 2020
This course has provided a good foundation and good overview of Herbal Medicine for the categories listed with videos, research abstracts, reference summaries, pictures, and description details of the herbal plant which I personally find very helpful and useful information. This knowledge acquired from this course has given me more confidence to recommend appropriate botanicals for appropriate conditions when needed. Thank you very much, Dr. for a meaningful interesting, and informative course. I look forward to more Herbal Medicine courses (Intermediate and Advanced Levels). Thank you again. Wishing you and all in the team who have made this course possible well and happy always! Cheers!
By vidhi s•
Jul 25, 2020
The Professor was really clear while explaining the course and its material. One thing which stuck with me is- "A good doctor knows when to prescribe herbals, but a better doctor knows when NOT to give herbals"
The contents of this course were explained very well, and the reference sheets are a huge bonus to keep all the data tabulated. Thank you so much!!
By Joana F•
Aug 13, 2020
Definitely a once in a lifetime experience. Really enjoyed the entirety of the course and the instructor is also very captivating. Will absolutely recommend this course to anyone who is interested in the endless power that nature has in our lives.
By Erika•
Jul 17, 2020
By Sachari A•
Mar 4, 2020
This course was incredible helpful... the professor explained everything so great that I understood really good and I was able to start helping patients right away.
By Madison•
Apr 17, 2020
Really enjoyed this course, so interesting and informative and would recommended to others looking to learn about botanicals and implement with patients
By nada h•
Aug 11, 2020
one of the best decisions I've ever made ... I love this course and learned a lot from it . thanks to our great lecturer.
By Smita S•
Aug 6, 2020
It is really very good and informative online course. I learned so many things from this course Thanks alot
By Hannah M•
Jan 12, 2020
All of the resources provided in this class will be very useful for future use and reference.
By NAPOLEON G G•
Mar 2, 2020
A NEW INSIGHT INTO AN OLD THEME. WE ARE GOING TO BE ALWAYS LOOKING FOR PLANTS
By Robert B S M•
Jan 14, 2020
Thank you. I learned more than I ever wanted to know about Herbal Medicine.
By A.D.RAKSHI•
May 8, 2020
very goof course with appropriate details and proper information