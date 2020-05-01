MS
Jul 1, 2021
excellent extension from the series 1. hopefully there will be series 3 with more everyday applications recipes and common symptoms which can be done at home. well done and thank you
MF
May 14, 2020
It is a very trustful source and an easy reference to rely on for learning chinese medicine, of course combined with Everyday Chinese Medicine 1.
By Dominic C•
May 1, 2020
It helped me to understand some of the basics of Chinese Medicine. There is so much more to learn and I look forward to the more advance course.
By Siti A P•
Aug 6, 2021
I love these two series of Chinese Medicines course. Highly recommended for everyone who wants to live our lives consciously.
By Eugen C•
Nov 1, 2020
Hello Mrs./ Mr !
First of all, I consider this course is well structured and I could learn easily.
Thanks to the Management of the Chinese Medicine University of the Hong Kong and to the Professors who taught this course.
This course help in my profession as a Senior Physioterapy PhD., and for help people in need.
Always, I realized that without Chinese Medicine I can't help better my patients, my family and myself.
I am very happy, because I learned and finished this course.
Many thanks !
Best regards,
Eugen
p.s. Please write my :
How can I continue Chinese Medicine for I can practice acupuncture ?
Thank you !
Eugen Caracas
e-mail : ecaracas1@gmail.com
By Ronald L W S•
Sep 15, 2020
Great course. I learned a lot. I hope more there will be more courses on Chinese Medicine!
By Hilda A•
May 12, 2020
Very well explained and simple for everyone to understand.
By ROHIT K G•
Apr 1, 2020
very nice course and highly informative
By Owly B•
Mar 22, 2020
Awesome, thank you! : )
By D T•
Jan 3, 2021
Good to re-learn a lot of what I learned 15 years ago. Charts, diagrams and visuals were helpful. Expected more everyday practical info. Disappointed that some errors were probably there for some time I suspect (and also pointed out by students in forum) were not addressed or fixed e.g. a few Q's didn't have the correct answer offered.
By Aedrian A•
Sep 23, 2021
This offering, an essential continuation of the “Everyday Chinese Medicine” course from the same institution, provides an overview of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) from theory to practice (diagnosis, treatment and prevention). As someone trained in Western/allopathic medicine, the two courses made me appreciate a little better the difference between the medical system that I am used to and TCM, which is also quite popular in my country. While I was hoping for a presentation of the current state of critical evidence on TCM approaches for various diseases, I know that these are not the courses for those issues. I was positively surprised by the details shared in both courses, reflected in the quiz questions, and some moments of feeling overwhelmed while moving through the material reminded me of my initial years in medical school. Nevertheless, outsiders to the TCM system, either as practitioner or patient, who are beguiled on what it can offer in terms of promoting and restoring health are recommended to take the two introductory courses by CUHK.
By Judih W•
Jul 11, 2021
I thoroughly enjoyed this course, involving such wonderful teachers and fascinating information. The aspects learned in Part 1 of Everyday Chinese Medicine were used as a logical basis for everything taught here. I loved the sections on Food as therapy as well as Exercise for Well-being. Thank you to all involved in creating this wonderfully useful course.
By Luiz A M d C•
Jan 8, 2021
Este módulo é uma continuação do curso "Everyday Chinese Medicine" e é imprescindível para quem quer adquirir maior conhecimento acerca das práticas que envolvem esta abordagem medicinal. Ao longo deste curso as aplicações cotidianas do conhecimento adquirido no módulo anterior serão explicadas de maneira simples e eficaz.
By Lingjun K•
Apr 2, 2020
an innovative course trying to bridge traditional and conventional medicines to achieve the much well delivered treatment to the varieties of patients. I have appreciated the opportunity as well appreciated the efforts of the lecturers and the faculties of this course ware
By Alice N•
Feb 24, 2021
I learned a tremendous amount from this course! I would recommend that one saves all the notes, as the wording of test questions is tricky. I feel much more confident with how to preserve my own health after this course.
By JORGE D I•
Apr 7, 2021
me hubiera gustado mas que los examenes tuvieran la opcion de ser en español, ya que es confuso la traduccion.
tambien me gustaria que sacaran cursos mas avanzados para los que ya tomamos los primeros 2
By Mohd A A S•
Jul 1, 2021
By Jedalia d S I•
Apr 23, 2021
This course was very important for my whole life, it helped me to take care of myself and will help me to take care of many other people. #Gratitude. Thank you!
By Muhammad A F•
May 15, 2020
By Sheila K•
Mar 8, 2022
learned new information, very useful in my desire to continue to learn. Thank you instructors🙏
By John D•
Sep 17, 2020
I enjoyed the course very much and found it so interesting. Now I will look for the next step.
By PANDYA Y U•
Jun 3, 2020
The Course is very very interesting!!!, it increased my knowledge on Chinese medicine!!!!
By Mary W C•
Jul 25, 2020
A very interesting course indeed! Thank you all the instructors for clear explanations!
By Siham E•
Jul 28, 2021
Very elaborated course. Thanks you so much. I am very interested in similar courses.
By Eugene W•
May 19, 2020
Very insightful in the integrative medicine and knowledge of chinese medicine
By Genesis G•
Aug 28, 2021
Very informative. I enjoyed it very much great way to grow your library.:)
By Martin B•
Mar 23, 2021
A good foundation, to build upon on my quest to practice TCM