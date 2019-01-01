Mr Yung Tat To is a registered Chinese Medicine Practitioner and a Part time tutor of Institute of Integrative Medicine(CUHK). He is experienced in Chinese Medicine Education and has been involved in teaching of TCM bachelor courses for many years. He mainly enrolled in fundamental courses and clinical courses such as Fundamental Theories of TCM, Clinical Chinese Materia Medica and Chinese Medicinal Formulae etc. Apart from teaching, He is also enthusiastic in clinical research. In recent year, he took part in clinical trials such as acupuncture treatment for gallstone disease, internal medicine for treating IBS etc.