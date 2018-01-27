This course is multidisciplinary in nature, and aims to equip the global audience of interested lay people, people with chronic disease, public health researchers, health clinicians, students, administrators, and researchers to reflect on the overall impact of the burden of chronic disease . It shows how all chronic diseases (obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and cancer) are related by a set of common causes, and that such diseases should be tackled, not individually, but as part of a complex system, with interrelated contributing factors. These factors are genetic, environmental, psychological, economic, social, developmental, and media related.
Easing the burden of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseaseThe University of Sydney
About this Course
Offered by
The University of Sydney
Our excellence in research and teaching makes the University of Sydney one of the top universities in Australia and highly ranked among the best universities in the world. In 2020, we were ranked second in the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings, and first in Australia in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1 – Setting the Scene
This module looks at the impact of the increasing incidence globally of non-communicable, or chronic, diseases and how the Charles Perkins Centre is developing a new approach to this complex challenge.
Module 2 - The Big Non-Communicable Diseases
This module outlines the five major non-communicable diseases, Obesity, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Cancer, and the many risk factors that they share.
Module 3 - The key risk factors for chronic disease
In this module we look more closely at the main risk factors for the non-communicable diseases and at the impact our modern environment is having on the global burden of these preventable diseases.
Module 4 - How did we get here?
This module will provide an overview of the main factors in our biology, our environment, our food production systems, and our human psychology that have made us susceptible to the chronic disease health crisis.
Reviews
- 5 stars76.15%
- 4 stars16.15%
- 3 stars3.84%
- 2 stars1.53%
- 1 star2.30%
TOP REVIEWS FROM EASING THE BURDEN OF OBESITY, DIABETES AND CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE
loved this course, enjoyed all the leectures and assignments. very interesting!
It's really a fruitful course for any aged people to know how to manage the life style. I think its a fundamental course for each of us.
It was a advantageous course for me and i learned a lot in it.
Excellent course. Not too long, not too short. Useful for those with a scientific and non-scientific background.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
Cost
Who can enrol in the course?
Is it free for University of Sydney and students?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.