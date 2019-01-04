FA
Nov 15, 2018
I HAVE LEARNT SO MANY THINGS THAT HOW WE CAN CHANGE OUR COMMUNITY TO COMBAT CHRONIC DISEASES THE MATTER ONLY LIES IN TAKING THE SINGLE STEP OF REFORM
LL
Nov 18, 2017
Very interesting and educational course. I would recommend it to anyone interested in chronic diseases or anyone who wants to live a healthy life.
By margaret H•
Jan 3, 2019
Great course. the only thing that discouraged me is peer assignments, waiting and waiting for someone to mark my work.
By Vladimir M•
May 15, 2020
This was a very interesting course. Learning about the complex systems approach in lifestyle medicine was eye-opening and I'm very thankful to have learnt from such a large and experienced team from the University of Sydney. Although the assignments do take a while to get peer-reviewed, the process of completing them and applying everything that was taught was enriching. Looking forward to even more advances that the Charles Perkins Center will make in the coming years!
By Jessica E•
Jul 30, 2020
I loved this course and I learned so much! Even though I was familiar with a lot of the topics, this curse expanded on those topics. The assignments were a bit challenging but a great way to really think about the different ways to prevent and manage chronic conditions.
By Karla F F S•
Sep 20, 2018
Fue un curso muy útil para mi, ya que soy Nutricionista y me entregó herramientas para poder trabajar con mis pacientes en el día a día. Recomendaría este curso sin duda a mis colegas y profesionales de la salud.
By Fatima S A•
Nov 16, 2018
By Lillian L•
Nov 19, 2017
By Derek C•
Jun 3, 2020
I am stuck in this course (which is otherwise very good) because there is no-one else to review!
By Bridgette F•
Apr 8, 2020
I'm Not Sure How Or Why But They Snuck In A Peer Graded Assignment A Week Later(Found It In Week 4 After I Finished The Actual Original Peer Graded Assignment.I Obviously Would Have See It There Because I Am Very Meticulous About my Classes.Beause Of This Blantant Dishonesty I Will Not Be Able To Finish This Class Nor Will I Ever Participate In Anything From THE UNIVERSITY OF SYDNEY Ever Again.You Need To Remove This Course Because Of Their Unprofessionalism
By Norman S•
Dec 30, 2020
Very helpful- not nearly enough pertinent information about the relationship between food and metabolism. The action of insulin is very important and valuable to someone trying to lose weight. Prohibiting certain foods was indicated in the lectures, but not the metabolic reason why. More info about the macro nutrients and how they function, etc. Very valuable course- thank you Opened my eyes to the prevalence of the problem, and difficulty of going forward with a plan. Human behavior is at the crux of the matter- people have to gain insight into the causes of obesity, and the problems that go with it. Too often, they have neither.
By Danh N Đ•
Aug 17, 2021
Very useful course. it helps me better understand the disease burden of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The course helps me further develop my career later and my community
By Ramdas M•
Aug 22, 2018
This helped me to understand the nature of NCDs, as well as the things we can do to prevent ourselves from being prey to these
By Arthur M d C•
Jan 8, 2021
Curso expandiu muito meu conhecimento e perspectiva da saúde da população mundial e de soluções para a sua melhora.
By Wayne F•
Jan 27, 2018
Excellent course. Not too long, not too short. Useful for those with a scientific and non-scientific background.
By Leela A•
Aug 28, 2020
Very comprehensive and informative. Glad I attended the course. Learnt some new insights in this course.
By Pradip M•
Apr 10, 2021
Insightful. Thought provoking.
A paradigm shift in disease understanding & its Management.
By temitope a•
Aug 21, 2019
loved this course, enjoyed all the leectures and assignments. very interesting!
By Jodie G•
Dec 28, 2021
Thank you so much for a very wonderful course. i have learned so much.
By Guymard•
Aug 9, 2020
it's a very good work and pleasure for my practice work
By Joao C•
Dec 7, 2021
excelente curso, recomendo a todos os br!
By Dariane d C•
Jan 11, 2022
Amazing , I learned a lot on the course!
By Katherin T•
Apr 16, 2021
I really recommend this course.
By Adriana F•
Feb 18, 2021
I learn a lot. Thank you !
By JYOTI K•
Jul 27, 2020
LOVED THE COURSE... : )
By JOHN Q•
Jan 15, 2018
AN IMPORTANT COURSE!
By Raj K•
Oct 8, 2018
awesome course!