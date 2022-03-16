IA
May 22, 2020
Amazing course! I have learned so much from the wide array of lecturers and I am now planning on specialising on this subject through my MPH next year
LD
Mar 15, 2022
This course is an excellent resource for people interested in pursuing a career in public health or working with people in many disciplines.
By Libby D•
Mar 16, 2022
By Fadi G•
Feb 24, 2020
Excellent course with really key figures presenting the research and collaborative work in this evolving epidemic ty to all
By Isabelle-Maria A•
May 23, 2020
By craig s•
Feb 4, 2022
nteresting general introductory course
By Jp B•
Mar 10, 2021
excellent program
By Mfon, I V•
Sep 23, 2020
Fantastic!!!
By Stephanie L•
Apr 6, 2020
There was two videos that I was unable to watch because although they were slotted for at least 15 minutes there was only two or three minutes…Other than that it was a very nice course a very good course very informative
By James M•
Dec 24, 2021
Would have given it 5 stars as most course material is great. there are definitely errors on quiz answers.
By A. F M M H B•
Jul 1, 2020
The instructor uses only slide which is boring.