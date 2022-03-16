Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Opioid Epidemic: From Evidence to Impact by Johns Hopkins University

4.7
stars
32 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

While prescription opioids serve an invaluable role for the treatment of cancer pain and pain at the end of life, their overuse for acute and chronic non-cancer pain as well as the increasing availability of heroin and illicit fentanyl, have contributed to the highest rates of overdose and opioid addiction in U.S. history. Evidence-informed solutions are urgently needed to address these issues and to promote high-quality care for those with pain. This course and the report it is based on are a response to that need. They offer timely information and a path forward for all who are committed to addressing injuries and deaths associated with opioids in the United States....

By Libby D

Mar 16, 2022

This course is an excellent resource for people interested in pursuing a career in public health or working with people in many disciplines.

By Fadi G

Feb 24, 2020

Excellent course with really key figures presenting the research and collaborative work in this evolving epidemic ty to all

By Isabelle-Maria A

May 23, 2020

Amazing course! I have learned so much from the wide array of lecturers and I am now planning on specialising on this subject through my MPH next year

By craig s

Feb 4, 2022

n​teresting general introductory course

By Jp B

Mar 10, 2021

excellent program

By Mfon, I V

Sep 23, 2020

Fantastic!!!

By Stephanie L

Apr 6, 2020

There was two videos that I was unable to watch because although they were slotted for at least 15 minutes there was only two or three minutes…Other than that it was a very nice course a very good course very informative

By James M

Dec 24, 2021

Would have given it 5 stars as most course material is great. there are definitely errors on quiz answers.

By A. F M M H B

Jul 1, 2020

The instructor uses only slide which is boring.

