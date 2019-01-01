Profile

Franco Taroni

Full Professor

    Bio

    Franco Taroni is full professor of forensic statistics at the University of Lausanne (Faculty of Law, Criminal Justice and Public Administration, School of Criminal Justice). He received his Ph.D. in forensic science in 1996 from the University of Lausanne. He was awarded two European Community Grants for Training and Mobility of Researchers for a collaboration with Prof. Aitken of the Department of Mathematics and Statistics of the University of Edinburgh. He spent 4 years as a research project manager at the Institutes of Forensic Medicine of the Universities of Lausanne and Zürich (Switzerland). Franco’s main areas of research, casework, and teaching are forensic statistics, Bayesian networks, and Bayesian decision-theoretic data analyses. He has authored and coauthored several books on these topics (i.e. Statistics and the evaluation of evidence for forensic scientists (2004), Bayesian networks and probabilistic inference in forensic science (2006), Data analysis in forensic science : a Bayesian decision perspective (2010) and Bayesian networks for probabilistic inference and decision analysis in forensic science (2014). He is editor of the journal Law, Probability and Risk (Oxford University Press).

    Courses

    Challenging Forensic Science: How Science Should Speak to Court

    La science forensique au tribunal: témoin digne de foi ?

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder