    Tacha Hicks is a forensic scientist, with a specialization in interpretation of evidence. She is - with Prof. Champod, Taroni & Biedermann - responsible for the online interpretation courses tailored for forensic caseworkers (e.g., Certificate of advanced studies in Statistics and the evaluation of forensic evidence) that are provided to forensic practitioners and lawyers by the University of Lausanne (Faculty of Law, Criminal Justice and Public Administration, School of Criminal Justice) since 2009. In addition, since 2016, she has been working as an interpretation specialist at the University Center of Legal Medicine, Lausanne – Geneva (Switzerland). She is specialized in the interpretation of micro-traces such as glass, fibres, and DNA traces. Early in her career, through her PhD research on glass (at the School of Criminal Justice, SCJ), she specialized in assessing forensic results given activity level propositions. She worked for three years at the former Forensic Science Service in R&D in the Physical Science department and returned to the University of Lausanne for her postdoc in the area of DNA. She is the SCJ representative at the DNA ENFSI group. She has co-authored books on the interpretation of micro-traces and has published numerous articles on interpretation issues.

    Courses

    Challenging Forensic Science: How Science Should Speak to Court

    La science forensique au tribunal: témoin digne de foi ?

