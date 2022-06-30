About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

This course is specifically tailored to those with a background in Medical Science, Medicine or Pathology.

Approx. 35 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • After succesfully completing the course, the learner will have achieved an intermediate level of competence in interpreting & analysing blood films.

Skills you will gain

  • To be able to apply this systematic approach to blood film using real worked case studies
  • To diagnose infectious diseases based on blood film appearances
  • To be able to apply a template for analysing abnormal white cell populations
  • To confidently use a structure when analysing abnormalities of quantity and quality of blood cells in adults and children
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Western Australia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Course Introduction

7 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 53 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Red Cell Morphology

6 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

10 hours to complete

White Cell Morphology

10 hours to complete
31 videos (Total 80 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

The 4Ps of Morphology - Platelets, Pregnancy, Paediatrics and Parasites

10 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 47 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes

