This is a unique online course which teaches students the basics of blood film analysis. To be successful in this course, access to a haematology laboratory is desirable but not essential.
Blood Film Morphology - A Practical GuideUniversity of Western Australia
About this Course
This course is specifically tailored to those with a background in Medical Science, Medicine or Pathology.
What you will learn
After succesfully completing the course, the learner will have achieved an intermediate level of competence in interpreting & analysing blood films.
Skills you will gain
- To be able to apply this systematic approach to blood film using real worked case studies
- To diagnose infectious diseases based on blood film appearances
- To be able to apply a template for analysing abnormal white cell populations
- To confidently use a structure when analysing abnormalities of quantity and quality of blood cells in adults and children
Offered by
University of Western Australia
The University of Western Australia (UWA) was established in 1911 and continues to set the standard for other West Australian universities. Staff, students and graduates from the University have been recognised at state, national and international levels, and UWA continues to confirm its standing as one of Australia’s leading research-intensive universities. UWA's leaders and researchers work in partnership with three domestic and international networks, the Group of Eight, Matariki and the Worldwide Universities Network.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Introduction
This 'Course Introduction' Module 1 describes the background to the blood film. It provides you with an overview of what takes place in a laboratory when a film of blood is analyzed. '1.1 - Course Overview' describes the background to the blood film. It explains how a FBC analyser works in '1.2 - The Analyser' and the potential sources of error in analyser results. It then explains which blood counts should trigger the making of a blood film and how that blood film is made in '1.3 - Importance of Making a Blood Film'. The '1.4 - A methodical approach to blood film analysis' lesson ends by suggesting and demonstrating a systematic method for blood film analysis. Module 1 ends with a graded 'End of Module 1 Quiz' for you to complete and a supplementary reading list.
Red Cell Morphology
This 'Red Cell Morphology' module takes you through a systematic method of examination of red cell morphology. It starts with a basic approach in '2.1 Red Cell Morphology Basics', then examines red cell quantity and red cell quality in '2.2 Describing Microcytic, Macrocytic and Normocytic Anaemias in blood films' and '2.3 Recognising and describing common poikilocoytes'. At each step, you are taught a method, provided with the theoretical framework for interpreting abnormalities, and shown examples of abnormalities highlighting their clinical significance in '2.4 Recognising and describing red cell inclusion'. 'The 'Red Cell Morphology' Module ends with a graded 'End of Module 2 Quiz' and a supplementary reading list.
White Cell Morphology
This 'White Cell Morphology' Module 3 takes you through a systematic method of examination of white cell morphology, following the template for blood film analysis in '3.1 A framework for analysing white cell quantitative disorders'. It starts by examining problems of white cell quantity, then examines the many important variants of white cell quality by using a a unique structured process for analysing an abnormal white cell population in '3.2 Analyzing an abnormal leukocyte population'. This takes you through the morphology of reactive white cells, lymphoproliferative diseases, leukaemias and myelodysplasia in '3.3 Analysing lymphoproliferative disorders', '3.4 Analysing acute leukaemias' and '3.5 Examining qualitative changes in white cells' . At each step you are taught a method, provided with the theoretical framework for interpreting abnormalities, and shown examples of abnormalities highlighting their clinical significance. You will be required to complete a grade End of Module 3 quiz and look up the supplementary reading list.
The 4Ps of Morphology - Platelets, Pregnancy, Paediatrics and Parasites
This '4Ps of Morphology - Platelets, Pregnancy, Paediatrics and Parasites' module deals with an assortment of important specific areas of blood film morphology. It first completes the systematic analysis of the blood film by discussing quantitative and qualitative changes in platelets in '4.1 Platelets (Thrombocytopenia & Thrombocytosis)'. In '4.2 Pregnancy', we then discuss the important physiologic and pathologic changes in the FBC and film during pregnancy. The '4.3 Paediatric' lecture emphasises that children are not just little adults by showing how the normal ranges for the FBC and normal appearance of films can differ at different ages, and then discussing a framework for morphologic diagnosis in paediatric anaemia, thrombocytopenia and pancytopenia. The '4.4 Parasite' lesson concludes with a review of malaria – demonstrating the lifecycle of the parasite, the morphologic appearance of different species, and a system to distinguish between different species. You are expected to complete a graded 'End of Module 4' quiz and look up the supplementary reading list.
