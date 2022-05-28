Se trata de un curso que nace a raíz de una de las sesiones formativas que realiza cada 15 días el Servicio de Oncología Médica del Hospital Clínic de Barcelona (HCB). En este curso se presentan casos clínicos simulando un MTB de tumores sólidos, con un objetivo principal, mejorar el conocimiento específico del impacto clínico del perfil molecular en tumores sólidos.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
Spanish
Subtitles: Spanish
Universitat de Barcelona
The University of Barcelona is the most formidable public institution of higher education in Catalonia, catering to the needs of the greatest number of students and delivering the broadest and most comprehensive offering in higher educational courses. The UB is also the principal centre of university research in Spain and has become a European benchmark for research activity, both in terms of the number of research programmes it conducts and the excellence these have achieved.
GERMLIME - Breaking myths. Is lung cancer a hereditary disease?
MESO - How can a typical EGFR+ case, became atypical
BREAST - Is there any role for precision medicine in triple negative breast cancer?
URO-MESO - Clinical and Mutational Lanscape of Lethal Castrate Resistant prostate Cancer
