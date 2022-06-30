Dr Matt Wright is a clinical and laboratory Haematologist from Perth, Western Australia. He practices at Fiona Stanley Hospital and is a senior clinical lecturer at UWA. Matt loves teaching laboratory Haematology, and for 10 years has collaborated with Prof Wendy Erber and run a Laboratory short course for new Haematology trainees. The idea for this online course arose from that experience and was refined during outreach teaching in Indonesia. Matt is passionate about using structured teaching to making a complex skill as simple as possible.