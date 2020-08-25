This course introduces a number of basic scientific principles underpinning the methodology of cooking, food preparation and the enjoyment of food. All topics covered have a strong basis in biology, chemistry, and physics application. Among others, they include the consumption of cooked food, the physiological and evolutionary implication of the senses, geographic and cultural influences on food, and the rationale behind food preparation. We will also discuss issues such as coupling of senses to improve sense stimulation; altering flavor by chemical means; and modification of the coloration to improve the appearance of dishes. Following the video demonstrations of the scientific principles of cooking, you will learn to recognize the key ingredients and their combinations for preparing good healthy food. At the end of this course, you will be able to:
The Science of GastronomyThe Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
About this Course
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
HKUST - A dynamic, international research university, in relentless pursuit of excellence, leading the advance of science and technology, and educating the new generation of front-runners for Asia and the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Orientation, Module 1 and Module 2
This week, we will focus on “Energy Transfer” and “Hunger and Satiety”. Before you start with the content for these modules, please watch the Course Overview, review the Grading Scheme, and read the Important Note on special dietary needs.
Module 3 and Module 4
This week, we will talk about how flavor and aroma of food affects our perception of taste of food.
Module 5 and Module 6
This week, we will talk about how color and texture of food affects our perception of taste of food.
Module 7 and Module 8
This week, we will look at how fruits and vegetables can enhance the quality in cooking and to learn about the properties of meat.
It's just the right course for someone who is passionate about food and cooking .Also it gives a scientific aspect to cooking.
Great course I learn many many things of this course I am chef please also star some culinary course and food safety course for chefs\n\nI really appreciate of this course
Everything went well. I don't really like book in a sense, like reading but not exam, that's why I tried so many times. Taught me patience, ...spend time wisely...cook different fish in different ways
Very interactive and informative, great way to learn! I do think it could be condensed, but overall it was an enjoyable course.
