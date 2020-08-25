About this Course

26,498 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Nutrition
  • Chemistry
  • Food Science
  • Cooking
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(8,880 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Orientation, Module 1 and Module 2

5 hours to complete
26 videos (Total 137 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Module 3 and Module 4

5 hours to complete
25 videos (Total 153 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 5 and Module 6

4 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 123 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 7 and Module 8

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 126 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE SCIENCE OF GASTRONOMY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder