About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Glimpse into the World of Research

8 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 41 min), 16 readings, 9 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM RESEARCH KITCHEN

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder