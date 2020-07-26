Chevron Left
Research kitchen by Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)

4.5
stars
125 ratings
38 reviews

About the Course

The research kitchen is a unique format that we have developed extra for you: curious learners interested in competitive strategy and organization design yearning for a first glimpse into the world of research. It is voluntary and "just for fun" - so please, go on and have a look! Different to other courses of our specialization Competitive Strategy and Organization Design it is comprised of brief paper sessions rather than modules. For a change, you will experience the instructor Tobias Kretschmer at the whiteboard of his very own institute at LMU Munich. Here he will summarize key findings of recent research papers on topics relating to the three courses Competitive Strategy, Advanced Competitive Strategy and Strategic Organization Design. Topics that researchers today are working on to enhance the knowledge of tomorrow. We hope you enjoy this innovative format and possibly even find some inspiration and motivation for your own future research....

Top reviews

MA

Feb 13, 2021

Very helpful, innovative although short but well integrated. learn a new dimension to research. Thanks Coursera for this oppportunity

By Baby N F

Jul 26, 2020

Learnt new methods of learning . Completely a different course in the area of research.

By Kalyani P

Dec 2, 2017

It is a course which will give you an bird eye view of the latest development in the management industry . The presentation is crisp and allows you to understand the concept clearly in less time. One also learns how to present and better articulate his paper

By Arzi A

May 9, 2017

Concisely done! Short yet extremely useful exposure to research in strategy.

By Lori M

Aug 4, 2017

Very educ

By Monika D

May 31, 2020

good

By Matthew A

Feb 13, 2021

Very helpful, innovative although short but well integrated. learn a new dimension to research. Thanks Coursera for this oppportunity

By shriya n

May 8, 2020

Simple and quite well explained.

By Kleber L d S

Apr 15, 2020

Maravilhoso curso.

By DARWIN G V

Apr 9, 2018

Great!!!!

By Aniketh P

Jul 1, 2019

Awesome!

By Achraf J

Apr 8, 2018

.

By Chandu T

Sep 14, 2020

Excellent framework to quickly grasp the gist of any research paper. Thanks!

By KABIR P

Sep 19, 2020

Excellent course to help literature review. Thanks.

By Sergio G

Nov 6, 2017

Nice paper referenced course.... I like that.

By Sudhanshu B

Aug 9, 2020

An important course for researchers like me.

By Dr. P S G A P I - F T

Oct 30, 2020

This course offers good research knowledge

By SUPROJIT D

Mar 23, 2021

its most intersting course of course era

By Kalyan

Jun 2, 2020

Insightful and Amazing

By Welfredo,Jr Y

Jul 9, 2020

I LEARNED A LOT.

By jagadeshbabu n

Jul 5, 2020

very nice course

By SİBEL A

Nov 18, 2020

Short but good.

By Meraflor S S

Oct 16, 2020

Amazing course

By Kanishkha.G

Aug 3, 2020

Learnt a lot

By Dr.S.Nagarani

Apr 11, 2022

Interesting

By NTAKIRUTIMANA J D

Sep 23, 2020

very good

