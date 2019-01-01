Profile

Tobias Kretschmer

Professor

Bio

I am a Professor of Strategy, Technology and Organization at LMU. I hold a PhD in Economics from London Business School and an MSc in Strategy from the University of St. Gallen. I have taught Strategy and related subjects at LSE in London and HEC in Paris. My course on business and marketing strategy, Competitive Strategy, guides learners on how to make their business competitive via intelligent positioning, partnerships, and much more. My research is concerned with the economic and managerial aspects of high-technology industries.

Courses

Advanced Competitive Strategy

高阶竞争策略（中文版）

Strategic Organization Design

Competitive Strategy

Competitive Strategy and Organization Design Project

Estratégia competitiva

Research kitchen

الاستراتيجية التنافسية

Конкурентная стратегия

竞争策略（中文版）

