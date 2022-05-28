This industry project is designed to allow you to apply the knowledge you have gained throughout the specialization for advising a real company. Our partner company will approach you with two specific questions the company is currently facing and that relate to the content of the specialization. You are asked to choose one of these questions and conduct an in-depth research on the topic. You need to collect relevant information, analyze it and relate it to the content you have learned throughout the Specialization. Based on your findings you will write a final report summarizing your research and consult the company how to deal with the issues they are facing.
Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)
As one of Europe's leading research universities, LMU Munich is committed to the highest international standards of excellence in research and teaching. Building on its 500-year-tradition of scholarship, LMU covers a broad spectrum of disciplines, ranging from the humanities and cultural studies through law, economics and social studies to medicine and the sciences.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Get Started!
This section will prepare you for your capstone project. You will get to know our partner company and learn about current issues they are facing. Throughout the capstone project you are asked to analyze one of the consulting report questions posed by the company and write a report giving recommendations to the company. Your final report will be forwarded to the company.
Milestone I – In-Depth Research
In this module you will focus on one of the questions posed by the company and collect relevant information for answering the question. You will learn how to work yourself through various sources of data and to evaluate their quality and relevance for the topic at hand. At the end of the module you have the chance to share your work by handing in a three-page description of your method, sources and key findings. This is an optional peer reviewed assignment and it will not count towards the final grade. However it presents a great opportunity for you to receive feedback and improve your industry project.
Milestone II - Analysis
After having identified relevant data sources and information in the previous week, you will analyze your findings this week. You will work to combine, aggregate and analyze information from various sources and try to find the most appropriate way to present your insights. As in the previous module you have the opportunity to share your work by handing in a one-page description and four graphical representations of your findings. This assignment is again optional, yet provides a great opportunity to receive feedback that can help you to improve your final project.
Milestone III – Interpretation and Synthesis
In this module you will interpret and relate your findings from the last two modules to the theoretical concepts you have learned throughout the three specialization courses. This ideally leads to additional insights for answering the analyzed question. If you are interested in receiving feedback, you have the option to hand in a two-page interpretation of your findings, in which you relate them to relevant theoretical concepts.
About the Competitive Strategy and Organization Design Specialization
Paired with humorous elements and illustrating examples, the Competitive Strategy and Organization Design specialization is the ideal choice for curious individuals who enjoy unique learning experiences and innovative teaching approaches. Its style is likely to appeal especially to young, middle-aged and young-at-heart learners.
