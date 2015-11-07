This is a Chinese version of Competitive Strategy. You can find the original course in English from our course catalog.
竞争策略（中文版）Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)
About this Course
As one of Europe's leading research universities, LMU Munich is committed to the highest international standards of excellence in research and teaching. Building on its 500-year-tradition of scholarship, LMU covers a broad spectrum of disciplines, ranging from the humanities and cultural studies through law, economics and social studies to medicine and the sciences.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
关注你的竞争对手 Take Care of Your Competitors
在本模块中，我们将介绍博弈论的基本概念，并分析策略博弈中的竞争情况。我们将明确什么是策略并寻求不同的方式来确定最佳策略或优势策略。我们还将讨论纳什均衡和囚徒困境概念，分析为什么在决策时考量其他局中人的行动至关重要。最后，我们还将分析同时博弈（所有人同时行动）更改为序贯博弈（局中人按序行动）时会出现的情况。
企业为何要合作 Why Firms Work Together
根据经济学理论，企业会在市场上相互竞争。实际上，他们也常常进行友好合作。在本模块中，我们将尝试了解为什么合作会给相关企业带来好处，借此评估促进或阻碍合作的因素并将其应用到不同示例中。
互补产品和战略合作伙伴关系 Complementary Products and Strategic Partnerships
在本模块中，我们将介绍互补产品的概念，并运用经济学术语来探讨它们的意义。我们将研究企业为何想要将产品捆绑出售，以及互补性如何产生转换成本。我们还将讨论企业间的协调对互补产品的重要性。最后，我们将学习战略合作伙伴关系作为一强大工具如何在特定环境下为企业带来利益。
进入新市场 Entering a New Market
本模块与市场进入有关。我们首先看一下用于评估市场吸引力的不同工具，再讨论已被证明有助于进入新市场的策略。我们也会从其他角度分析这一现象，了解现有企业为了阻挡新竞争者进入市场需要采取的措施。
