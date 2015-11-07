About this Course

2,062 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 19 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)

Skills you will gain

  • Game Theory
  • Strategic Thinking
  • Competition (Economics)
  • Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
  • Strategic Management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 19 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up91%(1,114 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

关注你的竞争对手 Take Care of Your Competitors

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 68 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

企业为何要合作 Why Firms Work Together

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 61 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

互补产品和战略合作伙伴关系 Complementary Products and Strategic Partnerships

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

进入新市场 Entering a New Market

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 81 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM 竞争策略（中文版）

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder