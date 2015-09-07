Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for 竞争策略（中文版） by Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)

121 reviews

About the Course

This is a Chinese version of Competitive Strategy. You can find the original course in English from our course catalog. 此版本是Coursera首次尝试推出的中文翻译版。课程视频为英文原版附中文字幕，课程页面和测验已译成中文，帮助中心提供中文支持。 在本课程（共六个模块）中，你将了解企业在战略决策相互依存的情况下如何行事。例如，你的行动会如何影响竞争对手的利润，反之亦然。我们将会借助博弈论的基本工具分析企业如何选择策略以获得竞争优势。...

Top reviews

XM

Aug 26, 2015

Very good course to introduce Game Theory and give lots of examples to make the complicate theory in simple way. Much enjoyed. Thanks.

YH

Dec 14, 2020

in this lecture, i learn about the basic of market entry strategy and how to maximize the profit in market　

By Pengtao Z

Sep 7, 2015

It's a great course, which gives us a basic understanding of competative strategdy.

By Mengshan C

Nov 8, 2015

awesome!! the professor explained details very clearly. I have learned a lot

By Xuan Z

Jun 6, 2016

Good job! It's an interesting and easily understood course for people like me who hasn't learnt before the competition strategy. Just a suggestion, could you please change the translated quiz into the original english quiz? Maybe it would be better to fellow and solve the questions. Thanks.

By Wengsway

May 21, 2018

The teacher's explanation is very logical, and the content of the course is full and of moderate difficulty. By studying this course, you can have a holistic understanding of competitive strategy analysis.Very grateful to the professor for bringing us such a good course

By 谢怡彬

Sep 25, 2015

step by step,i get to know what game theroy is.and combined with the knowledge i learn in my college ,i feel this course quite interesting。professor ‘s kind and does help us a lot.thx

By MengNan

Aug 17, 2015

very good speech, vivid and interesting, the next time may be your gus can add some programming materials and homework to have a practise

By Xu M

Aug 26, 2015

Very good course to introduce Game Theory and give lots of examples to make the complicate theory in simple way. Much enjoyed. Thanks.

By 彭程雨

Sep 17, 2017

老师将博弈论的相关概念解释的简单易懂，辅以实例，更容易建立相关概念。

但本课程只是介绍博弈论中浅层的理论与概念，更多的知识需要自己的思考及课下学习。从每次的课后测试就可见一斑。

出于对这门课的兴趣，我又注册了高阶竞争策略，希望自己的相关知识能更上一个台阶。

By 刘家瑞

Sep 8, 2015

very good ,it's easy to learn and give me a chance to revise the course , and the quizes give the practice to be more efficent

By Emilyzhou

Mar 14, 2016

非常喜欢这门课，也喜欢授课教授: 言语不多但通过问题式教学和案例分析将难点解析得很清楚。

建议对策略和博弈有一定了解后学起来更有趣味。

By Gyolgi H

Aug 21, 2017

love the way professor lead me. easy to understand the core idea of these theories.

By Shell H

Mar 4, 2017

Lots of examples make the lectures interesting and easy to understand.

By 罗亚丽

May 3, 2018

非经济学类的学生获益匪浅，学到了很多经济学的知识，英文也有提高，虽然感觉老师的口音怪怪的，当作是练习听力了。perfect！

By WZ

Oct 19, 2018

Great course. Easy to understand and very practical.

By 吴文静

Nov 28, 2015

老师讲解的通俗易懂，喜欢这种教学方法，经过这次以后，我会再接再厉学习高阶的竞争策略。谢谢老师的教导。

By Allison, L

Dec 21, 2015

Nice course.

But the Chinese translation is weird.

By 孙剑平

Nov 28, 2015

从开始学习后间隔有段时间了，先终于完成，有收获，对Tobias Kretschmer教授印象颇深

By 东飞 魏

Oct 30, 2017

很好的课程，很多详实的例子帮助了解本来很晦涩的概念，帮助学习者对竞争策略有了初步的了解和认识。

By 伍锃杰

Jul 7, 2017

Very good! The teacher is very humorous hahaha.

By 罗琛

May 16, 2017

非常高兴有中文版的课程。我也有进一步提高英文学习的计划。希望以后可以有更多的课程可以学习。

By 庞晓琳

Jun 24, 2018

讲解深入浅出，且结合大量例子帮助理解。课程视频中及每个模块后都有测验帮助巩固所学知识。

By john s

Jul 5, 2016

very good.but translation has some errors.

By 余彦杰

Jun 27, 2017

老师可讲得很有意思，例子能很好地帮助理解概念。就是个别题有点难，要做几次。

By 柳晓鑫

Mar 13, 2017

我很喜欢这门课程，让我对竞争有了全新看法，可以更加理性和逻辑性的做出决策。

By 李钰菡

Aug 21, 2015

A wonderful course! So useful it is!

