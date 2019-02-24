Chevron Left
This course introduces a number of basic scientific principles underpinning the methodology of cooking, food preparation and the enjoyment of food. All topics covered have a strong basis in biology, chemistry, and physics application. Among others, they include the consumption of cooked food, the physiological and evolutionary implication of the senses, geographic and cultural influences on food, and the rationale behind food preparation. We will also discuss issues such as coupling of senses to improve sense stimulation; altering flavor by chemical means; and modification of the coloration to improve the appearance of dishes. Following the video demonstrations of the scientific principles of cooking, you will learn to recognize the key ingredients and their combinations for preparing good healthy food. At the end of this course, you will be able to: - appreciate the scientific basis of various recipes; - develop your own recipes by integrating some of the scientific principles into new dishes; - recognize the influence of the material world on human perception from the different senses; - appreciate the art of integrating science into cooking and dining. Important Note: This course is not designed for people with special dietary needs such as vegetarian, diabetic, and gluten-free diets. If you feel uncomfortable with any part of the assignments or activities of this course, you can substitute some of the ingredients or ask friends and family members to help with the tasting of your assignments. Alternatively, you may skip that specific assignment provided that you have fulfilled all other qualifying requirement to pass the course. Course Overview video: https://youtu.be/H5vlaR0_X2I...

SJ

Sep 28, 2020

Thank you very much Professor Chow and Professor Yeung as well as to your student assistants. I find the topics, demonstrations and assignments very interesting and useful in my profession.

AS

Jul 7, 2018

Waiting for an extension to this course but at an advanced levelThis course is really valuable. It was presented in a simple and fun way I enjoyed studying with you thank you

By Altin J N

Feb 24, 2019

there should be a digital certificate in PDF for those who can not pay because everybody does a lot of effort and time to finish this course

By Josiah P A

Nov 20, 2017

It was vary good gave me ideas on how to improve my cooking technique, and allowed me to use my imagination to make my dishes better!

By farman a

Sep 12, 2020

Great course I learn many many things of this course I am chef

please also star some culinary course and food safety course for chefs

I really appreciate of this course

By Lillian L

Jan 15, 2018

Great course. I learned a lot about food preparation and why we cook foods certain ways. The demonstrations were great and interesting. The instructors were very engaging and seemed excited about what they were teaching. The assignments were great in helping me to understand different things I learned in the lectures. I would highly recommend this course to anyone interested in food preparation.

By Samar A

Apr 18, 2020

This course is amazing. I recommend everyone interested in cooking or studying in hospitality/ tourism degrees or even working in a restaurant environment to take this course and learn all the important techniques and the science behind the cooking process. I enjoyed this course very much

By Jean B

Sep 25, 2016

This course changes our perception of food and what good or delicious food means. It sheds light on the scientific aspects that makes up the culinary experience from the inception of a dish till the digestion of the food.

By Julianty

Sep 20, 2017

Most interesting topic. Just what I have been looking for. A great subject, definitely recommended for everyone, not only those who loves food, but also to really everyone because eating is part of our daily life and this module really helps us to better understand what we consume, how it comes about and whether it is good or bad for us etc etc.

By Рожкова Е Е

Aug 11, 2016

Огромное спасибо за предоставленный курс! Это первый мой онлайн-курс в университетах мира. Я получила много полезной и интересной информации, мне очень понравились тесты-задания, которые я выполняла. Считаю, что курс "Наука Гастрономия" необходим и полезен, как для начинающего кулинара, так и уже специалиста в этой области.

By Angie M A S

Apr 4, 2019

This course is the gastronomy part behind all of the delicious dishes we eat every day, at least for the first week, which is the only one available now. It seems to me the course is really new in coursera, but that doesn't affect the experience in learning. Very good Chinese school and great teachers too.

By Deleted A

Mar 1, 2019

I hope and wish If I can Get Certificate for that course :(

By Anzala A M

May 14, 2019

really help me to find all the material that I need. especially in my country, where there are no formal education about gastronomy. strongly recommended for those who want to learn the principle and philosophy behind foods and cooking science, not practice skills.

By maria s

Mar 15, 2021

I recommend this course to all chefs and cooks everywhere, it really clarifies a lot of myths about cooking.

It helped me to understand the senses involved in the appreciation of a good dish.

I will definitely use this knowledge to create better dishes.

By Fatema B

Oct 24, 2019

This was one of the most interesting subjects I have done so far.

The tutorials helped and taught me in abundance; they were very well explained and were focused on making one understand the science behind everything food related.

By Tamires G

Apr 6, 2019

If you enjoy cooking and also enjoy chemistry, this course is ideal. It taught me many techniques in the kitchen and why the food changes during the cooking process.

By krishan v

Mar 26, 2020

i have learnt a lot from this course, i hope this will help alot of students worldwide to learn.

By Danielle T

Jun 19, 2016

Interesting course and fun instructor.

By PALASHA S

Jun 29, 2016

Love it!

By Rylee I

Aug 11, 2020

Great Course! The professors were great. There was a little bit of an accent making some words hard to understand, but a translation script was provided which was helpful. This course is super great for beginner chefs and works well for younger students as well. (Middle school+) The pacing was a little slower than expected but covered multiple areas of interest. Course professors seemed to have a great understanding of this topic. Overall very happy with this course. :)

By Vika R

Oct 23, 2016

Interesting approach, but I expected more useful information on gastronomy

By Irvin T

Apr 23, 2020

Elementary science and not very well organised course.

By PreetyParahoo

Jan 10, 2021

i really enjoy doing this course , i learnt so many good tricks and got many good advice by scientist on cooking with a scientific level. The course made my day every time i sit to work. i am very fond of cooking but i used not to understand the scientific side of cooking . Now it is very clear to me. i love this course and the live demonstration is the best part , it makes it so clear to understand the theory part. I wish for a similar course on flower and flower decoration and gardening. Thanking the whole team for their patience and i rate this cousre a( 5 * star )

By Matthew C

Oct 6, 2020

Great course that explains the scientific underpinnings of many common kitchen processes! A little technical at times when background for a topic is explained but overall, very easy to follow, engaging, and interesting. I'm a chemical engineering major and many technical topics in this course were familiar. Great course!!!

By Asta Š

Dec 21, 2016

I learnt more than I expected. However, there were quite a few moments that was boring to me, for example, those parts that included molecules chains in explanation of certain topics. Anyway, the chains was not in the final exam. Therefore, I rate this course as excellent.

