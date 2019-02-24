SJ
Sep 28, 2020
Thank you very much Professor Chow and Professor Yeung as well as to your student assistants. I find the topics, demonstrations and assignments very interesting and useful in my profession.
AS
Jul 7, 2018
Waiting for an extension to this course but at an advanced levelThis course is really valuable. It was presented in a simple and fun way I enjoyed studying with you thank you
By Altin J N•
Feb 24, 2019
there should be a digital certificate in PDF for those who can not pay because everybody does a lot of effort and time to finish this course
By Josiah P A•
Nov 20, 2017
It was vary good gave me ideas on how to improve my cooking technique, and allowed me to use my imagination to make my dishes better!
By farman a•
Sep 12, 2020
Great course I learn many many things of this course I am chef
please also star some culinary course and food safety course for chefs
I really appreciate of this course
By Lillian L•
Jan 15, 2018
Great course. I learned a lot about food preparation and why we cook foods certain ways. The demonstrations were great and interesting. The instructors were very engaging and seemed excited about what they were teaching. The assignments were great in helping me to understand different things I learned in the lectures. I would highly recommend this course to anyone interested in food preparation.
By Samar A•
Apr 18, 2020
This course is amazing. I recommend everyone interested in cooking or studying in hospitality/ tourism degrees or even working in a restaurant environment to take this course and learn all the important techniques and the science behind the cooking process. I enjoyed this course very much
By Jean B•
Sep 25, 2016
This course changes our perception of food and what good or delicious food means. It sheds light on the scientific aspects that makes up the culinary experience from the inception of a dish till the digestion of the food.
By Julianty•
Sep 20, 2017
Most interesting topic. Just what I have been looking for. A great subject, definitely recommended for everyone, not only those who loves food, but also to really everyone because eating is part of our daily life and this module really helps us to better understand what we consume, how it comes about and whether it is good or bad for us etc etc.
By Рожкова Е Е•
Aug 11, 2016
Огромное спасибо за предоставленный курс! Это первый мой онлайн-курс в университетах мира. Я получила много полезной и интересной информации, мне очень понравились тесты-задания, которые я выполняла. Считаю, что курс "Наука Гастрономия" необходим и полезен, как для начинающего кулинара, так и уже специалиста в этой области.
By Angie M A S•
Apr 4, 2019
This course is the gastronomy part behind all of the delicious dishes we eat every day, at least for the first week, which is the only one available now. It seems to me the course is really new in coursera, but that doesn't affect the experience in learning. Very good Chinese school and great teachers too.
By Deleted A•
Mar 1, 2019
I hope and wish If I can Get Certificate for that course :(
I hope and wish If I can Get Certificate for that course :(
By Anzala A M•
May 14, 2019
really help me to find all the material that I need. especially in my country, where there are no formal education about gastronomy. strongly recommended for those who want to learn the principle and philosophy behind foods and cooking science, not practice skills.
By maria s•
Mar 15, 2021
I recommend this course to all chefs and cooks everywhere, it really clarifies a lot of myths about cooking.
It helped me to understand the senses involved in the appreciation of a good dish.
I will definitely use this knowledge to create better dishes.
By Fatema B•
Oct 24, 2019
This was one of the most interesting subjects I have done so far.
The tutorials helped and taught me in abundance; they were very well explained and were focused on making one understand the science behind everything food related.
By Shirley d J•
By Afnan S•
By Tamires G•
Apr 6, 2019
If you enjoy cooking and also enjoy chemistry, this course is ideal. It taught me many techniques in the kitchen and why the food changes during the cooking process.
By krishan v•
Mar 26, 2020
i have learnt a lot from this course, i hope this will help alot of students worldwide to learn.
By Danielle T•
Jun 19, 2016
Interesting course and fun instructor.
By PALASHA S•
Jun 29, 2016
Love it!
By Rylee I•
Aug 11, 2020
Great Course! The professors were great. There was a little bit of an accent making some words hard to understand, but a translation script was provided which was helpful. This course is super great for beginner chefs and works well for younger students as well. (Middle school+) The pacing was a little slower than expected but covered multiple areas of interest. Course professors seemed to have a great understanding of this topic. Overall very happy with this course. :)
By Vika R•
Oct 23, 2016
Interesting approach, but I expected more useful information on gastronomy
By Irvin T•
Apr 23, 2020
Elementary science and not very well organised course.
By PreetyParahoo•
Jan 10, 2021
i really enjoy doing this course , i learnt so many good tricks and got many good advice by scientist on cooking with a scientific level. The course made my day every time i sit to work. i am very fond of cooking but i used not to understand the scientific side of cooking . Now it is very clear to me. i love this course and the live demonstration is the best part , it makes it so clear to understand the theory part. I wish for a similar course on flower and flower decoration and gardening. Thanking the whole team for their patience and i rate this cousre a( 5 * star )
By Matthew C•
Oct 6, 2020
Great course that explains the scientific underpinnings of many common kitchen processes! A little technical at times when background for a topic is explained but overall, very easy to follow, engaging, and interesting. I'm a chemical engineering major and many technical topics in this course were familiar. Great course!!!
By Asta Š•
Dec 21, 2016
I learnt more than I expected. However, there were quite a few moments that was boring to me, for example, those parts that included molecules chains in explanation of certain topics. Anyway, the chains was not in the final exam. Therefore, I rate this course as excellent.