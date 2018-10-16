About this Course

6,492 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 40 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 40 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(1,230 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Orientation

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Module 1: Introduction to Lactation Biology

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 58 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete

Module 2: Mammary Gland Structure

4 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 130 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Module 3: Milk Composition

5 hours to complete
27 videos (Total 178 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 4: Mammary Gland Development

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 79 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Module 5: Mother & Neonate

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 124 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM LACTATION BIOLOGY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder