Learner Reviews & Feedback for Breastfeeding and Adequate Substitutes by Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)
About the Course
Ensuring adequate nutrition is essential for infants to reach their full potential, as early-life nutritional imbalances and deficiencies may result in detrimental and often irreversible adverse health consequences. "Breastfeeding and Adequate Substitutes" focuses on the important aspects of human milk composition, human lactation, breastfeeding practices, and the use of breastmilk substitutes. In addition to the theoretical and practical aspects of infant nutrition, we also provide the latest research findings and international recommendations in this field in order to improve the health of children around the world. Additionally, you will get a glimpse of various infant feeding experiences of parents from different parts of the world....