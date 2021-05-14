CP
Jun 2, 2021
I found this course stimulating and empowering and has renewed my passion for the mother and the importance of strengthening the family through respectful care. Thank you!

By CP
Jun 2, 2021
BA
Oct 17, 2021
Very detailed course with excellent information on quality of care with examples and videos. Pace of lectures is very good. Thank you to all the lecturers

By BA
Oct 17, 2021
By LeTara D•
May 14, 2021
This was a great comprehensive course that also gives you a tangible action plan and evidence to create systemic change.
By Neyraly G O•
Mar 23, 2021
Good afternoon!
Thanks for sharing your knowledge with us it is a great course I enjoyed it .Thanks!
By Patricia R•
Jan 5, 2021
While this course isn't perfect, it comes close. It explains clearly the importance of shifting from a patriarchal attitude toward women's health care (and by extension, women's bodies). It outlines the problems, needs, resources, and solutions. It offers answers, not just describes problems. It is heavy on lecture, but the lectures are good. It tends to forget that a large cohort of midwives work intelligently and effectively -- without a nursing credential. However, I would not expect anything different from an Ivy League nursing school. It is will worth the time.
By Gabriel C•
Feb 3, 2021
This course is exceptional! One of the best I've done here at Coursera, and the best I've done at Yale. The biggest positive point is the fact that it contains references and current discussions, data from recent years, etc. Teachers, videos, readings, assessments and other resources are of great quality. I was really able to understand the importance and benefits of the QMNC Framework.
By Clara N•
Jan 11, 2021
A wonderful course with inspiring speakers.
By Olalekan A•
Apr 14, 2021
It is a delight to enrol and complete the course on Global Maternal and Newborn Care
I learn alot on the low support for independent recognisized midwifery professional services, I believe when there is universal acceptance of recogniized well trained and licensed midwives in adequeate number in each nation of the world as recommended by WHO,their services will be a major intervention to reduce global maternal and newborn deaths. I also recognise that this course is very appropiate for all healthcare professionals, the national governments policy holders, legistilative and executive arms of people in authorities of the welfare of our communities.
By Masha A H•
May 18, 2022
Amazingly well communicated, nutrient dense course that has applications not only maternity care, but throughout the entire medical world. As a medical malpractice survivor myself, I'm deeply grateful to have heared speakers talk on how to reframe medical systems in this course. I will bring the knowledge gained from this experience into advocacy on lessening the pain and suffering of medical malpractice, and into my work as a doula and newborn care specialist. I'm very grateful for all the amazing humans that contributed and continue to contribute to this work!
By Carrie J•
Nov 15, 2020
This course was excellent in the information provided and formatting of the presentations. I absolutely enjoyed the learning this provided and am excited to begin placing some of the ideas into practice. It was a very encouraging presentation on a subject that seems so very daunting. Thank you for all the hard work and dedication to creating such a valuable presentation!
By Nicole F•
Jan 3, 2021
This was an incredibly insightful and well-taught course. I was so appreciative to break way from fully Western standards, to learn from educators all over the world. This was a person-centred, inclusive, and culturally sensitive course that was thoroughly enjoyable and useful.
By Marijana I•
Apr 18, 2022
Very informative course, lectures are very well constructed and are building up the understanding of midwifery care models around the world and advocacies for implementing quality of care for improving maternal and newborn care.
By Fritzie U•
Dec 30, 2020
The course is very empowering. It gives you the basic concepts, framework and ways to lobby for change. Options on how large scale you may want to impact your community were also provided. Congratulations to the team!
By Jennah D•
Mar 18, 2021
Very informative. It allowed me to explore the world of midwifery and gain perspectives from various advocates globally. Very significant if you would like to remain relevant in the world of midwifery.
By Catherine P•
Jun 3, 2021
I found this course stimulating and empowering and has renewed my passion for the mother and the importance of strengthening the family through respectful care. Thank you!
By Bridget A•
Oct 18, 2021
Very detailed course with excellent information on quality of care with examples and videos. Pace of lectures is very good. Thank you to all the lecturers
By Ramesh B V•
Dec 7, 2020
Very useful course drawn from global filed experiences and realities. The course had good videos and simple messages to understand.
By Natalie D E•
Feb 6, 2022
Excellent course to get you motivated and interested in Maternal and Newborn Health
By Simone G•
Dec 7, 2020
This was an amazing course that I have gained a lot of knowledge from.
By Yuliya A S•
Dec 28, 2020
Very detailed but has lots of resources and opportunity to learn.
By chidinma o•
Jan 29, 2021
This course was very informative and the delivery was good
By Mina S•
Dec 5, 2020
This course was so helpful and interesting, thank you
By Tofazzal H•
Feb 13, 2022
I learnt global quality material and newborn care
By Zarah K•
Jan 29, 2021
It was a very nice course i learnt alot thank you
By Elena L•
Nov 19, 2020
Current, relevant to practice, powerful videos.
By Janaki.S•
May 2, 2022
thank you for your class very useful for us
By Sonja D•
Dec 14, 2020
Interesting and well done, thank you!