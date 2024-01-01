Profile

Tongyan Han

Professor, MD, Chief physician, Director of Pediatric Department

    Bio

    Dr. Han is the Director of the Department of Pediatrics, Peking University Third Hospital. She focuses on neonatal intensive care and high-risk infant care. During nearly 25 years of clinical practice, Dr. Han has accumulated a wealth of experience in the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of pediatric diseases, including extremely preterm infants, critically ill neonates and older children. Dr. Han received her medical degree from Capital Medical University, China. She also holds a Master of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics from King's College, University of London. Dr. Han received her Doctor of Pediatrics degree from Peking University in 2005. She has been a member of the Perinatal Medicine Association of the Chinese Medical Association since 2016. She is also a member of Preterm Group, Neonatology Association of Chinese Medical Doctor Association. In addition, she is an expert reviewer of Peking University Institutional Review Board (PKUIRB).

    Courses - English

    Health Care and Promotion for Infants and Toddlers

