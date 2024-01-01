Dr. Han is the Director of the Department of Pediatrics, Peking University Third Hospital. She focuses on neonatal intensive care and high-risk infant care. During nearly 25 years of clinical practice, Dr. Han has accumulated a wealth of experience in the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of pediatric diseases, including extremely preterm infants, critically ill neonates and older children. Dr. Han received her medical degree from Capital Medical University, China. She also holds a Master of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics from King's College, University of London. Dr. Han received her Doctor of Pediatrics degree from Peking University in 2005. She has been a member of the Perinatal Medicine Association of the Chinese Medical Association since 2016. She is also a member of Preterm Group, Neonatology Association of Chinese Medical Doctor Association. In addition, she is an expert reviewer of Peking University Institutional Review Board (PKUIRB).