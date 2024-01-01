Dr. Yang has been on the faculty of Peking University School of Nursing since 2007. She was a visiting scholar at Duke University during 2017-2018. She is also a member of the Kangaroo Care Group's expert committee, the Midwives Branch of the Chinese Maternal and Child Health Association. She works as a member of the Editorial Board for the Journal of Nursing Management and the editor of Interdisciplinary Nursing Research. Her expertise and scholarly focus include neonatal feeding and health promotion, and evidence-based nursing. Her teaching interests are related to learning science and teaching reflection improvement in undergraduate nursing education. She has published over 40 papers in both Chinese and English. Additionally, she has been teaching the course ‘Pediatric Nursing’ over 10 years. She leads courses on 'Health Care and Promotion for Infants and Toddlers' and 'Questionnaire Survey and Statistical Analysis - Example Interpretation'. She has authored several books on pediatric nursing. She has gained several teaching honors from Peking University, such as prizes in the Innovative Teaching and Learning Competition, the best presentation award in the Young Faculty Lecture Competition, as well as the Outstanding Teacher and Young Post Leader.