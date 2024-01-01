Dr. Chen is an associate professor at Peking University School of Nursing, associate director of Maternal and Child Nursing Department. She got her bachelor degree at Nursing School, China Medical University, and obtained her PhD in Institute of Population Research (IPR), Peking University. Currently she is also serving as the secretary of the Higher Education Nursing Teaching Steering Committee and the Nursing Accreditation Working Committee of the Ministry of Education; the reviewer of "Chinese Journal of Modern Nursing" and "Chinese Journal of Reproductive Health". She was the deputy editor of textbooks such as "Pediatric Nursing" and "Child Nursing" by the People's Health Publishing House, and participated in the compilation of multiple textbooks. Her main research interests are pediatric nursing (neonatal nursing) and nursing education.