MedCerts
Pharmacy Syringes, Compounding Medications, & Communication
This course is part of Pharmacy Technician Intermediate Specialization

Taught in English

Dr. Sherrie B. Moore

Instructor: Dr. Sherrie B. Moore

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the various types of insulin strengths and additives, syringe and needle sizing, injection sites, and insulin pumps

  • Discuss compounding medications, as well as the associated regulations and manufacturing guidelines

  • Identify the principles of compounding solids, semi-solids, powders, coloring, flavoring, ointments, and other dosage forms

  • Explain the importance of empathy when dealing with patients by discussing the pathophysiology of disease

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

12 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

Learn about the chronic metabolic disease of Diabetes, its treatment with insulin, various types of insulin strengths and additives, syringe and needle sizing, injection sites, and insulin pumps. Additionally, become familiar with compounding medications, the associated regulations and manufacturing guidelines, ingredient standards, quality assurance and control, packaging, temperature, storage and labeling, stability and beyond-use dates, and other considerations.

10 videos 3 readings 4 assignments

Explore further topics related to the principles of compounding, solids, semi-solids, powders, coloring, flavoring, ointments, and other dosage forms, as well as the calculations needed for mixing specific drugs in exact dosage and strength.

7 videos 1 reading 4 assignments 2 plugins

Convey the importance of empathy when working with patients by discussing the pathophysiology of disease and how disease processes affect the patient, as well as the ways the pharmacy technician can show empathy, acknowledge the patient's point of view, and identify and addressed the needs of the patient. Additionally, become familiar with the communication process, the various aspects of verbal and non-verbal communication, active listening, open-ended questions, and motivational learning. Learn about the importance of effective telephone communication, tips for excellent customer service, and handling difficult communication. Finally, complete a Peer Review experience which serves as a capstone experience for MedCerts' Pharmacy Technician Intermediate Specialization on Coursera.

6 videos 3 readings 4 assignments 1 peer review

Dr. Sherrie B. Moore
MedCerts
5 Courses 3,620 learners

MedCerts

