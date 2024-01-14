Students will learn essential practices with our Pharmacy Syringes, Compounding Medications and Communication course. Through the first lesson on insulin and syringes, students build an understanding of the intricacies of insulin administration techniques and syringe utilization for optimal patient care. Next, they will discover the regulatory landscape and crucial considerations in compounding medications, ensuring compliance and safety in the lesson on compounding regulations and considerations. Students then dive deeper into compounding techniques in the compounding medications lesson, honing skills in preparing specialized medications tailored to patient needs. Beyond technical expertise, this course emphasizes the human aspect of pharmacy. Students learn how essential empathy is in patient interactions through lessons focusing on patient empathy, as well as communication and telephone techniques. This course integrates technical proficiency, regulatory understanding, patient-centricity, and effective communication, empowering pharmaceutical professionals with a holistic skill set crucial for exceptional patient care and successful pharmacy practice.
Pharmacy Syringes, Compounding Medications, & Communication
This course is part of Pharmacy Technician Intermediate Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Explain the various types of insulin strengths and additives, syringe and needle sizing, injection sites, and insulin pumps
Discuss compounding medications, as well as the associated regulations and manufacturing guidelines
Identify the principles of compounding solids, semi-solids, powders, coloring, flavoring, ointments, and other dosage forms
Explain the importance of empathy when dealing with patients by discussing the pathophysiology of disease
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
January 2024
12 assignments
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 3 modules in this course
Learn about the chronic metabolic disease of Diabetes, its treatment with insulin, various types of insulin strengths and additives, syringe and needle sizing, injection sites, and insulin pumps. Additionally, become familiar with compounding medications, the associated regulations and manufacturing guidelines, ingredient standards, quality assurance and control, packaging, temperature, storage and labeling, stability and beyond-use dates, and other considerations.
What's included
10 videos3 readings4 assignments
Explore further topics related to the principles of compounding, solids, semi-solids, powders, coloring, flavoring, ointments, and other dosage forms, as well as the calculations needed for mixing specific drugs in exact dosage and strength.
What's included
7 videos1 reading4 assignments2 plugins
Convey the importance of empathy when working with patients by discussing the pathophysiology of disease and how disease processes affect the patient, as well as the ways the pharmacy technician can show empathy, acknowledge the patient's point of view, and identify and addressed the needs of the patient. Additionally, become familiar with the communication process, the various aspects of verbal and non-verbal communication, active listening, open-ended questions, and motivational learning. Learn about the importance of effective telephone communication, tips for excellent customer service, and handling difficult communication. Finally, complete a Peer Review experience which serves as a capstone experience for MedCerts' Pharmacy Technician Intermediate Specialization on Coursera.
What's included
6 videos3 readings4 assignments1 peer review
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Patient Care
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Patient Care? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.