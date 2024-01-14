In the Pharmacy Law, Emergency Preparedness and Biopharmaceutics course, students dive into diverse aspects of healthcare, ethics, pharmaceuticals and emergency response divided into five lessons. The first lesson delves into HIPAA and HITECH, exploring regulations and implications in safeguarding patient information. Next, the Legal and Ethical Issues lesson navigates the intricate landscape of healthcare laws, ethical decision-making and professional responsibilities. The HIV and AIDS lesson provides a comprehensive view of the virus, prevention, treatment and its societal impact. A lesson on emergency preparedness equips learners with crucial skills for risk assessment, response planning and ethical crisis management. The final lesson on basic biopharmaceutics unravels the science behind drug behavior in the body, examining formulations, drug delivery and clinical implications. It sheds light on drug development processes, optimizing efficacy while considering regulatory aspects. These lessons collectively nurture an understanding of legal, ethical, medical, and pharmaceutical matters critical for becoming informed, responsible, and effective pharmacy technicians.
Know current pharmacy laws and medication regulations
Describe testing, preventative measures, and how to reduce risk of exposure for HIV and AIDS
Discuss the importance of emergency preparedness and what it entails
Explain biopharmaceutics and how drugs work
Become acquainted with the requirements of the federal HIPAA and HITECH regulations, what Protected Health Information is, the laws that protect the privacy and security of confidential medical data, how they affect the job of the Pharmacy Technician, and how and when to report privacy and security breaches.
Explore legal and ethical issues, drug regulation and control, testing and drug trials, HIPAA / HITECH and privacy laws, public safety and controlled substances, drug recalls, and other legal considerations.
Understand the definitions and differences between the Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome; how viral infections affect the body; factors affecting transmission, care, and treatment (including Antiretroviral and Protease Inhibitors); testing; counseling; and how to reduce risk of exposure.
Discuss the importance of emergency preparedness and what it entails, the roles of the Pharmacist and Pharmacy Technician in an emergency situation, effective preparation, and an awareness of Basic Life Support (BSL) skills. Additionally, become familiar with biopharmaceutics and how drugs work, their types of actions, receptors, concentration and effect, absorption, metabolism, and definitions for bioequivalence.
