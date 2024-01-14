MedCerts
Pharmacy Law, Emergency Preparedness, and Biopharmaceutics
Pharmacy Law, Emergency Preparedness, and Biopharmaceutics

This course is part of Pharmacy Technician Intermediate Specialization

Taught in English

Dr. Sherrie B. Moore

Instructor: Dr. Sherrie B. Moore

What you'll learn

  • Know current pharmacy laws and medication regulations

  • Describe testing, preventative measures, and how to reduce risk of exposure for HIV and AIDS

  • Discuss the importance of emergency preparedness and what it entails

  • Explain biopharmaceutics and how drugs work

This course is part of the Pharmacy Technician Intermediate Specialization
There are 4 modules in this course

Become acquainted with the requirements of the federal HIPAA and HITECH regulations, what Protected Health Information is, the laws that protect the privacy and security of confidential medical data, how they affect the job of the Pharmacy Technician, and how and when to report privacy and security breaches.

6 videos2 readings4 assignments

Explore legal and ethical issues, drug regulation and control, testing and drug trials, HIPAA / HITECH and privacy laws, public safety and controlled substances, drug recalls, and other legal considerations.

7 videos1 reading4 assignments

Understand the definitions and differences between the Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome; how viral infections affect the body; factors affecting transmission, care, and treatment (including Antiretroviral and Protease Inhibitors); testing; counseling; and how to reduce risk of exposure.

7 videos1 reading4 assignments1 plugin

Discuss the importance of emergency preparedness and what it entails, the roles of the Pharmacist and Pharmacy Technician in an emergency situation, effective preparation, and an awareness of Basic Life Support (BSL) skills. Additionally, become familiar with biopharmaceutics and how drugs work, their types of actions, receptors, concentration and effect, absorption, metabolism, and definitions for bioequivalence.

8 videos2 readings5 assignments

Dr. Sherrie B. Moore
MedCerts
