Inappropriate use of medicines harms patients' health and increases healthcare costs. When healthcare professionals and patients engage together, healthcare can be based on the patient perspective, so the use of medicines is better tailored to each patient's needs and preferences. The result is a better relationship between patients and healthcare professionals, more appropriate medicines use, improved patient outcomes, and reduced healthcare costs. In this course you will learn about the patient perspective on medicines use, and how to explore and apply it in healthcare and health policy. The course is related to the course Patient Perspectives on Medications: Qualitative Interviews, but each course can be taken separately. The course, Understanding Patient Perspectives on Medications, is created by Anna Birna Almarsdóttir, Lotte S. Nørgaard, Sofia K. Sporrong, Lourdes Cantarero-Arevalo, Anne Gerd Granas, Johanne M. Hansen, Martin C. Henman, Solveig N. Jacobsen, Susanne Kaae, Katja Taxis and Ramune Jacobsen....
By Cecilia S O

Oct 30, 2021

The presenter, videos and lectures material are awesome! Very good explaining the importance of the adherence to a medication and the consequences and impact on the Health Services System.

The study's results showing the relationship between doctor and patient/families it's essential to build trust and the team development during the process and determination of the treatment plan.

I love the course!

By FRANCO S N

Oct 23, 2020

Good course, really good teachers and the way that the course is planned is perfect, you can get the hand of the course really fast and really learn about a lot of things. Also, the way that the quizes or assignments are done is very helpful to the learning.

By Kenneth A S

Jun 3, 2021

Great course for understanding how patients actually feel about medications!!! Highly recommended course for people interested in the health care sectors. I really enjoyed the course and found it very relevant as a budding Pharmacist.

By Joyce D

Dec 10, 2020

The patient centred approach fitted my value system. The peer review challenged me . I enjoyed the quizzes. Thank you for providing this. I hope others benefit from this type of personal training and come out better people.

By Mirza M F B

Sep 18, 2021

I​t is a wonderful course, and interiews techniques helped me a lot to design my methodology for my thesis. Thank you teachers for everything!

By Carolina C

Dec 5, 2020

Is a really interesting course

By Hadiah

Nov 4, 2020

very important topic

By Elizabeth C

Jan 18, 2021

Great program

By behnaz b d

Dec 6, 2021

it was great

By Morziul H

Apr 22, 2022

good

By Colin B

Dec 10, 2020

Very interesting course. Not a lot of it was entirely new to me but it was good to have different aspects of the patient perspective brought together and the links to other concepts (like patient-centred medicines and polypharmacy) clarified. The demands of the course were just about right. Sufficient to feel one had done a proper course but not so demanding as to make it unmanageable with everything else going on.

