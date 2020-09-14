Profile

Lotte Stig Norgaard

Associate Professor

    Lotte Stig Nørgaard (LSN) (former Haugbølle) is an Associate Professor in Social and Clinical Pharmacy at the Department of Pharmacy, Social and Clinical Pharmacy, University of Copenhagen. LSN was trained as a pharmacy technician in 1987, as a pharmacist in 1992 and she earned her PhD in 1996 from the University of Copenhagen. Ever since, she has done research in social and clinical pharmacy, with a special focus on community pharmacy, action oriented research, qualitative research, cooperation, communication and patient-oriented medicine use. She can present a total number of more than 150 peer-reviewed publications (papers and abstracts) and more than 30 research reports/book chapters. LSN has led the pharmacy internship study unit at the University of Copenhagen for more than a decade. Here she has led and still leads a long row of pharmacy-based studies with pharmacy interns as data collectors and dissiminators. The studies have among other things dealt with medication review, collaboration with doctors, use of antibiotics, medication reconciliation, user perspectives on medicine use, teaching on medicine use in public schools, etc. Her most recent study deals with pharmacy intern´s experiences with COVID-19. The results from the study were presented recently as part of an oral presentation at the virtual yearly congress under The Federation of International Pharmacists (FIP), and was selected to be shown on FIPs social media in end September (with a possible reach out to almost 3 mio. pharmacists around the entire world). LSN is also an active member of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Research and Training in the Patient Perspective on Medicine Use located at the Department of Pharmacy. Besides, she is an associate editor for the journal Research in Social and Administrative Pharmacy.

    Understanding Patient Perspectives on Medications

