Older adults are more likely to consume more prescription and non-prescription medications, and this can place them at high risk for unintended harmful effects. An important component of the care of older adults relates to medication management. This course offers healthcare professionals and learners a comprehensive understanding of the physiological changes that occur with aging and their implications on medication management. It aims to equip participants with essential knowledge and skills to ensure safe and appropriate prescribing for older adults. Through a series of engaging presentations, attendees will explore key concepts in pharmacology, evidence-based frameworks, and interdisciplinary practical strategies to optimize prescribing practices and enhance patient care across the continuum of care sites.
Responsible Medication Prescribing for Older Adults
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Recognize physiologic changes of aging as it relates to medication management.
Define and discuss concepts & strategies related to medication prescribing & inappropriate prescribing practices in older adults.
Identify system-based practice resources like interprofessional teams and EMR optimization to improve safe medication management.
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
November 2023
5 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
Older adults are more likely to consume more prescription and non-prescription medications, and this can place them at high risk for unintended harmful effects. An important component of the care of older adults relates to medication management. This course offers healthcare professionals and learners a comprehensive understanding of the physiological changes that occur with aging and their implications on medication management. It aims to equip participants with essential knowledge and skills to ensure safe and appropriate prescribing for older adults. Through a series of engaging presentations, attendees will explore key concepts in pharmacology, evidence-based frameworks, and interdisciplinary practical strategies to optimize prescribing practices and enhance patient care across the continuum of care sites. This introductory module will introduce the Geriatric 5Ms framework and then discuss the basic science concepts of pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics as it relates to medication management in older adults. It will emphasize the importance of calculating accurate renal function in older adults and explore the reasoning behind the prescribing mantra “Start Low and Go Slow” in older people. It will highlight the special considerations of medication prescribing in older adults with certain geriatric syndromes like frailty, dementia and multimorbidity.
What's included
2 videos4 readings1 assignment
This module will delve into key concepts and definitions of polypharmacy, adverse drug events (ADE), prescribing cascades and medication nonadherence. The module will explore types of ADEs using examples of drug-drug, drug-disease and drug-herbal interactions, and highlight the impact of ADEs on morbidity and mortality. These will serve as foundational knowledge for course participants in building their skill and behavior on safe prescribing for older adults, as they navigate through the rest of the modules of the course.
What's included
1 video1 assignment
This module will identify tools and strategies to reduce inappropriate prescribing including smart phone applications, physical adherence aids and guidelines such as the AGS Beers criteria. It will also introduce a Hierarchy of Medication Evaluation which can help prescribers assess medications before they prescribe them. Patient case examples will be used to apply the concepts of rationale prescribing and deprescribing.
What's included
1 video1 assignment
Older adults are more likely to experience more complex care transitions within the health care system and require additional support to address issues such as polypharmacy and adverse drug effects. This module will explore the essential components involved in safe care transitions between different settings of care for older patients. It will emphasize the role of interdisciplinary teams in ensuring seamless transitions and effective information sharing. Additionally, this module will introduce practical tools to guide clinicians in safe prescribing practices for this vulnerable patient population.
What's included
1 video1 assignment
Medication management in older adults is complex and requires careful consideration to address issues such as polypharmacy and adverse drug effects. In this final module of the course, participants will review several case-based scenarios to apply concepts learned in previous modules of this course and integrate the Geriatric 5Ms framework and American Geriatrics Society (AGS) and American Society of Clinical Pharmacists (ASCP) Choosing Wisely recommendations to help guide clinical decisions related to medical management for older adults.
What's included
1 video1 assignment
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Patient Care
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Patient Care? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.