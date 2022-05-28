Through ages, doctors and scientists have worked hard to fight against different diseases, but it is not easy to find the effective way to deal with them. However, it is a lot faster and easier to approach new problems nowadays with the help of past experience and modern technology. In this course, we are going to show you some common diseases and its current management. At the same time, we will also show you how modern medicine has developed and what breakthroughs are specially made in Taiwan.
This course is appropriate for learners who are interested in Taiwan medicine.
Recognize the basics of Hepatitis B, chronic kidney disease and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation
National Taiwan University
We firmly believe that open access to learning is a powerful socioeconomic equalizer. NTU is especially delighted to join other world-class universities on Coursera and to offer quality university courses to the Chinese-speaking population. We hope to transform the rich rewards of learning from a limited commodity to an experience available to all.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
W2-1 Hepatitis B: a Quest for Pathogenesis, Natural Course and Management
Many of us have received Hepatitis B vaccine in our earlier life and perhaps some of you have just received a booster shot recently. However, do you know why we should receive the Hepatitis B vaccine? Although the vaccine can prevent the contraction of hepatitis B virus, there are still many HBV carriers all around the world. Thus, the treatment of Hepatitis B should also be sought to improve the outcome of the patients. In this lesson, you will learn about how the vaccine changed the fate of many people and what antiviral treatments are available for hepatitis B.
W2-2 Hepatitis B: Nationwide Vaccination and Public Health Impact
The Hepatitis B immunization program has been a success in Taiwan. Since the implementation of the vaccination program, the prevalence and incidence of Hepatitis B have dropped significantly. In order to optimize the protection against Hepatitis B, the government has to prevent the transmission of the virus. One route of transmission is the vertical transmission, which is mother-to-child transmission. If a pregnant woman is a hepatitis B carrier, will the infant be infected too? What can we do to prevent vertical transmission? In this lesson, pediatrician Dr. Chang will talk about the strategy to tackle this problem.
W3 End-stage Renal Disease in Taiwan: Transformation from the Worst to the Better
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is very common in Taiwan. With the progression of CKD, the patient will reach the final stage of the disease, which is called End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD). Most patients with ESRD will have to receive dialysis to substitute for their failing kidney. The prevalence of dialysis in Taiwan is among the top in the world due to its health care policy. In this talk, nephrologist Dr. Chao will give you an insight about end-stage renal disease and its management.
W4 Outcomes of Living-related Kidney Transplantation
End-stage renal disease (ESRD) is the final stage of chronic kidney disease. It means that the kidney can no longer function on their own. At this point, interventions must be done to help the failing kidney. In this lesson, you will learn about the role of hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis and kidney transplantation in ESRD, which have saved many lives. In this talk, Prof. Tsai, an experienced and skillful renal transplant surgeon, will also share his experience in living-related renal transplantation in National Taiwan University Hospital.
