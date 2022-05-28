About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

This course is appropriate for learners who are interested in Taiwan medicine.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Recognize the basics of Hepatitis B, chronic kidney disease and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation

Intermediate Level

This course is appropriate for learners who are interested in Taiwan medicine.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

12 minutes to complete

Welcome to this course!

12 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

W2-1 Hepatitis B: a Quest for Pathogenesis, Natural Course and Management

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

W2-2 Hepatitis B: Nationwide Vaccination and Public Health Impact

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

W3 End-stage Renal Disease in Taiwan: Transformation from the Worst to the Better

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 81 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

W4 Outcomes of Living-related Kidney Transplantation

1 hour to complete
15 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

