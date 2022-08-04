About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn to describe historical attempts to unravel the mysteries of disease with various theoretical models.

  • You will learn to tell the story of the major advances in modern medicine.

  • You will learn to speculate on the future of medicine from an informed perspective.

Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Santa Cruz

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Week 1

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 84 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Week 2

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 87 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Week 3

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 87 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Week 4

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 77 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

