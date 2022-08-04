Learner Reviews & Feedback for The History of Medicine: Philosophy, Science, and Psychology by University of California, Santa Cruz
"History of Medicine" provides an accessible historical and interdisciplinary perspective on medicine, focused primarily upon therapy and practice, to achieve better understanding of the scope, practice, and limits of medicine. Medicine is defined as the treatment of disease. Human attempts to understand and treat disease will be seen as evolving from the spiritual and mystical practices of the distant past, to the rational approach of the Classical World, and finally to the scientific thinking of the Renaissance and beyond.
This course is appropriate for both a general audience and those entering medical and health professions....