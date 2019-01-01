教授 Professor
姜至剛博士為臨床內科醫師，2005年擔任台灣大學醫學系內科臨床講師，在2006年於台灣大學毒理學研究所取得博士學位後，2007年擔任醫學系內科臨床助理教授，在2012年成為臨床副教授，並在2014年回到毒理學研究所擔任副教授並於2018年升任教授。他的研究專長在內科、腎臟學、毒理學與食品安全風險分析。目前已經發表超過百篇國際期刊學術文章並活躍於國內外重要學術領域。
Dr. Chih-Kang Chiang is an expert in the field of internal medicine, nephrology, toxicology, and risk analysis of food safety. He received his Ph.D. degree in 2006 from the Graduate Institute of Toxicology at National Taiwan University, Taiwan. In 2005, he became a clinical lecture of the Department of Internal Medicine at National Taiwan University and has been promoted to clinical assistant professor in 2007, and clinical associate professor in 2012. He has been recruited as an associate professor in 2014 and promoted to a full professor in 2018 in the Graduate Institute of Toxicology, National Taiwan University. As one of the notable scholars in the field of Nephrology and Toxicology, he has published more than a hundred peer-reviewed articles.