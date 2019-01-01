Profile

姜至剛 Chih-Kang Chiang

教授 Professor

Bio

【學經歷】
  • 臺灣大學醫學院 毒理學研究所 教授
  • 東京大學腎臟暨內分泌科 博士後訪問學者
  • 臺灣大學醫學院 附設醫院 主治醫師
  • 臺灣大學醫學院 內科 臨床副教授
  • 臺灣大學醫學院 毒理學研究所 博士

姜至剛博士為臨床內科醫師，2005年擔任台灣大學醫學系內科臨床講師，在2006年於台灣大學毒理學研究所取得博士學位後，2007年擔任醫學系內科臨床助理教授，在2012年成為臨床副教授，並在2014年回到毒理學研究所擔任副教授並於2018年升任教授。他的研究專長在內科、腎臟學、毒理學與食品安全風險分析。目前已經發表超過百篇國際期刊學術文章並活躍於國內外重要學術領域。

Dr. Chih-Kang Chiang is an expert in the field of internal medicine, nephrology, toxicology, and risk analysis of food safety. He received his Ph.D. degree in 2006 from the Graduate Institute of Toxicology at National Taiwan University, Taiwan. In 2005, he became a clinical lecture of the Department of Internal Medicine at National Taiwan University and has been promoted to clinical assistant professor in 2007, and clinical associate professor in 2012. He has been recruited as an associate professor in 2014 and promoted to a full professor in 2018 in the Graduate Institute of Toxicology, National Taiwan University. As one of the notable scholars in the field of Nephrology and Toxicology, he has published more than a hundred peer-reviewed articles.

Courses

食品安全與風險分析（Food Safety＆Risk Analysis）

Pioneers of Medicine and Medical Breakthroughs in Taiwan

食品安全與毒理 (Food Safety & Toxicology)

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder