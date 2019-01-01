Profile

蘇東弘 Tung-Hung Su

臨床副教授 Clinical Associate Professor

    Dr. Tung-Hung Su received his M.D. degree from National Taiwan University College of Medicine in 2001, and received his Ph.D. degree from Graduate Institute of Clinical Medicine, National Taiwan University College of Medicine in 2015. He is an attending physician specialized in Hepatology, and a clinical Associate Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine, National Taiwan University Hospital since 2020. He received the Wu Ta-You Memorial Award and the Outstanding Research Award for Junior Faculty, National Taiwan University Hospital in 2016. He went to Prof. Garry Nolan's laboratory in Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Stanford University during 2017 to 2019 as a visiting scholar, to study the multiparametric tissue imaging, and mass cytometry. His research focuses on the translational research on the treatment of liver fibrosis, management of viral hepatitis B, C and hepatocellular carcinoma and have published a number of research papers in these fields. He serves as the Editorial Board of Scientific Reports and BMC Gastroenterology.

    【Specialty】
    • The diagnosis and treatment of chronic hepatitis B, C, liver cirrhosis, and liver cancer
    【Education】
    • Ph.D., Graduate Institute of Clinical Medicine, National Taiwan University College of Medicine
    • M.D., National Taiwan University School of Medicine, Taipei, Taiwan
    【Professional Experiences】
    1. Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Internal Medicine, National Taiwan University, Taipei, Taiwan
    2. Attending physician, Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology, National Taiwan University Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan
    3. Visiting Scholar, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA
    4. Attending physician, Department of Internal Medicine, Kinmen Hospital, Ministry of Health and Welfare, Taiwan

    Courses

    Pioneers of Medicine and Medical Breakthroughs in Taiwan

