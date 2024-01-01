Dr. Ravi Ramaswamy is an Associate Professor in the department of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine and the co-director of the Ambulatory Care - Geriatrics clerkship for third year medical students at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. He is involved in the development of curricula and assessments related to achievement of competency in geriatrics knowledge and skills. He also serves as the assessment lead for Aquifer Geriatrics, the AGS national online geriatrics curriculum for health professions students. Previously a member of the AGS Ethnogeriatrics and Quality and Performance Measurement Committees, he is currently a member of the AGS/ADGAP Education Committee and co-chairs the faculty development sub-committee and the education manuscript award workgroup. In 2022, Dr. Ramaswamy received the AGS outstanding mid-career clinician educator of the year award. In 2021, he was the recipient of the Building Trust and Equity in Internal Medicine Training grant program, jointly funded by the ABIM, the ABIM Foundation, AAIM, ACP and Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation to raise medical students’ awareness about ageism. His clinical work is as an outpatient provider at the Martha Stewart Center for Living and as attending on the Geriatrics inpatient services at Mount Sinai Hospital. His academic interests include evidence-based medicine, medication management and falls prevention in older adults.