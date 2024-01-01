Profile

Martine Sanon

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Dr. Martine Sanon is an Associate Professor in the Brookdale Department of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine and Department of Medicine, Division of Hospital Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Dr. Sanon serves as the Medical Director of the Inpatient Geriatric Medicine Clinical Services, and as the Geriatrics Lead Consultant, to the Department of Emergency Medicine. She is a clinician educator with academic interest in improving patient care transitions for older adults, particularly from emergency department to hospital admission and/or into the community and on the training of physicians in the care of older adults in the acute care setting. She is a Clinician Educator and administrator who focuses on the training of physicians and Inter-professional team members in the care of older adults. Dr Sanon is a past president and current board member of the Metropolitan Area Geriatrics Society, Fellow of the American Geriatrics Society, and an AGS/ADGAP 2020 Emerging Leaders in Aging Tideswell Scholar.

    Courses - English

    Responsible Medication Prescribing for Older Adults

