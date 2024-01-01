Profile

Sharon See

Clinical Professor

    Bio

    Sharon See, BS, Pharm.D is a Clinical Professor and Assistant Chair in the Department of Clinical Health Professions at St. John’s University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. In conjunction with her full time appointment at St. John’s University, she is a clinical faculty member in the Brookdale Dept. of Geriatrics & Palliative Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital where she is the clinical pharmacotherapy specialist on the Mobile Acute Care for the Elderly (MACE) service. Dr. See received her BS and Pharm.D. at Rutgers University College of Pharmacy and completed an inpatient Family Medicine Pharmacy specialty residency at Deaconess Hospital and the St. Louis College of Pharmacy in St. Louis, MO. She is board certified in pharmacotherapy and geriatrics and a Fellow of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP). Dr. See is currently serving as a member of the ACCP Board of Regents and previously served two terms on the Board of Pharmaceutical Specialties Pharmacotherapy Specialty Council. Her interests include evidence-based medicine, geriatrics, cardiology, inpatient glycemic control and teaching with technology. She has published in the area of pharmacotherapy in several peer-reviewed journals.

    Courses - English

    Responsible Medication Prescribing for Older Adults

