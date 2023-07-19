Google Cloud
Introduction to Image Generation - 繁體中文
Introduction to Image Generation - 繁體中文

Taught in Chinese (Traditional)

What you'll learn

  • 擴散模型的運作方式

  • 擴散模型的應用實例

  • 無條件式擴散模型

  • 擴散模型的進展 (文字轉圖片)

本課程將介紹擴散模型，這是一種機器學習模型，近期在圖像生成領域展現亮眼潛力。概念源自物理學，尤其深受熱力學影響。過去幾年來，在學術界和業界都是炙手可熱的焦點。在 Google Cloud 中，擴散模型是許多先進圖像生成模型和工具的基礎。課程將介紹擴散模型背後的理論，並說明如何在 Vertex AI 上訓練和部署這些模型。

