Introduction to Image Generation
Introduction to Image Generation

Course

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
What you'll learn

  • How diffusion models work

  • Real use-cases for diffusion models

  • Unconditioned diffusion models

  • Advancements in diffusion models (text-to-image)

There is 1 module in this course

This course introduces diffusion models, a family of machine learning models that recently showed promise in the image generation space. Diffusion models underpin many state-of-the-art image generation models and tools on Google Cloud. This course introduces you to the theory behind diffusion models and how to train and deploy them on Vertex AI.

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses

Google Cloud

