This course introduces diffusion models, a family of machine learning models that recently showed promise in the image generation space. Diffusion models draw inspiration from physics, specifically thermodynamics. Within the last few years, diffusion models became popular in both research and industry. Diffusion models underpin many state-of-the-art image generation models and tools on Google Cloud. This course introduces you to the theory behind diffusion models and how to train and deploy them on Vertex AI.
Introduction to Image Generation
What you'll learn
How diffusion models work
Real use-cases for diffusion models
Unconditioned diffusion models
Advancements in diffusion models (text-to-image)
