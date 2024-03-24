This introductory course offers a comprehensive exploration of Generative AI, including Transformers, ChatGPT for generating text, and Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), the Diffusion Model for generating images. By the end of this course, you will gain a basic understanding of these Generative AI models, their underlying theories, and practical considerations. You will build a solid foundation and become ready to dive deeper into more advanced topics in the next course.
Introduction to Generative AI
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Learn the key models for Generative AI, including ChatGPT and the Transformer for text, and the GAN and the Diffusion Model for images.
Develop a strong theoretical foundation and practical math skills for Generative AI
Understand the capabilities and limitations of Generative AI
21 quizzes, 4 assignments
Welcome to "Introduction to Generative AI." This first week, you will learn about the basics of a Generative Model.
9 videos2 readings3 quizzes4 assignments1 discussion prompt
This week, you will learn about the Generative Adversarial Network, the first successful deep learning approach to generating realistic looking images, which started a new wave of generative AI research.
9 videos1 reading6 quizzes
This week, you will learn about Language Models for Generative AI, including Transformer and ChatGPT.
13 videos3 readings8 quizzes
This week, you will learn about Image Models for Generative AI, from basic probabilistic models to state-of-the art Diffusion Models.
5 videos1 reading4 quizzes
