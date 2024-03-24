University of Colorado Boulder
Introduction to Generative AI
University of Colorado Boulder

Introduction to Generative AI

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

3,096 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Tom Yeh

Instructor: Tom Yeh

4.0

(20 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

9 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn the key models for Generative AI, including ChatGPT and the Transformer for text, and the GAN and the Diffusion Model for images.

  • Develop a strong theoretical foundation and practical math skills for Generative AI

  • Understand the capabilities and limitations of Generative AI

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

21 quizzes, 4 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to "Introduction to Generative AI." This first week, you will learn about the basics of a Generative Model.

What's included

9 videos2 readings3 quizzes4 assignments1 discussion prompt

This week, you will learn about the Generative Adversarial Network, the first successful deep learning approach to generating realistic looking images, which started a new wave of generative AI research.

What's included

9 videos1 reading6 quizzes

This week, you will learn about Language Models for Generative AI, including Transformer and ChatGPT.

What's included

13 videos3 readings8 quizzes

This week, you will learn about Image Models for Generative AI, from basic probabilistic models to state-of-the art Diffusion Models.

What's included

5 videos1 reading4 quizzes

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.6 (8 ratings)
Tom Yeh
University of Colorado Boulder
1 Course3,096 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

